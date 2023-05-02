The 2023 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Did the Most

Good morning, sunshines! As we come down from the glitz and the glamor that was the 2023 Met Gala, we're zooming in on the beauty of the night. (While you're here, don't miss our review of the sartorial wins — and losses — that hit the red carpet.)

From Lil Nas X's glittery body paint to Gisele Bündchen's post-divorce glow, these were the best, boldest, and most memorable 2023 Met Gala hair and makeup looks.

Lil Nas X's full-body glam

Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Instead of clothes, Lil Nas X opted to wear a coat of glittery, silver body paint topped with 5,000 Swarovski crystals. Executed by none other than Pat McGrath, the show-stopping feat took nearly 12 hours to complete. We salute the rapper and makeup artist's commitment to turning a lewk.

Doja Cat's Choupette prosthetics

Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Doja went full Cat, transforming into a feline Animorph via scary-good prosthetics by special effects artist Malina Stearns. Flawlessly executed, the prosthetics weren't just an artistic accomplishment — the were also a creative way to pay homage to the night's theme, Karl Lagerfeld, who famously lavished his cat Choupette with luxuries most humans don't enjoy.

Michaela Coel's gilded hair

Getty Images / Mike Coppola

One of this year's Met Gala co-hosts, Michaela Coel topped her braided hair with a gold, branch-shaped barrette that snaked from the nape of her neck up the back of her head. It was a gilded touch that complemented her Schiaparelli gown, also dripping in gold.

Gisele Bündchen's "dump him" glow

Getty Images / Theo Wargo

Posing on the red carpet in a feathered cape and gown from Chanel's Fall/Winter 1992 collection, Gisele Bündchen looked like she was having the time of her life. Radiant, the grinning supermodel — who recently finalized her very public divorce from Tom Brady — seems to be moving on just fine. We'll attribute Bündchen's glow to both her makeup artist for the night, Georgi Sandev, and the fact that she's no longer married to a man posting thirst traps at age 45.

Paloma Elsesser's Swarovski lids

Getty Images / Kevin Mazur / MG23 / Contributor

Model Paloma Elsesser wore a smokey eye accented with Swarovski crystals, a sultry look executed by Fara Homidi that complemented her dark, crystal-dotted Luar gown. The cherry on top? Her half-slicked-back, half-slicked-forward hair (styled by Sonny Molina), accessorized with a plume of black feathers.

Florence Pugh's feathered buzz cut

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Elsesser wasn't the only one who put a feather in her proverbial cap. Florence Pugh donned a vertiginous, plumed headpiece atop a fresh buzz cut, courtesy of hair stylist Peter Lux.