Track Pants That Won't Break the Bank

Track pants are a fascinating cultural phenomenon. Having grown from a solely functional piece of performance wear to a signifier of luxury, few garments can claim such a clear change in usage. Designed to keep athletes warm in between bursts of exercise and during warm-ups, track pants are lightweight, insulating, and extremely comfortable. While this was perfectly suited to their original purpose, it happens to also be exactly what we look for in our loungewear.

The universe of luxury track pants that boast premium-quality, velveteen materials, and coveted branding from the likes of Gucci or Needles has expanded significantly in recent years, but there’s a far more economical side to this clothing category. Highsnobiety curators have taken to the net to round up the best track pants under $100 from brands like Champion, Carhartt WIP, adidas, and more.

Shop the best affordable track pants below.

Club Fantasy Inner Lights Sweatpants

Club Fantasy Inner Lights Sweatpants $162 Buy at Urban Outfitters

Rave culture-inspired label Club Fantasy offers this sleek pair of sweatpants cut from soft 100 percent cotton. Featuring bold blue graphics to the pocket and sides, this pair is covert while simultaneously eye-catching.

Neon Riot Tie-Dye Sweatpants

Tie-dye is an ever-present summer essential. This pair of Neon Riot tie-dye sweatpants shows that this print doesn't always have to be in your face, either. Play these down with a black T-shirt for an understated look.

Urban Outfitters Yung Thug Snake Sweatpants

Urban Outfitters Yung Thug Snake Sweatpants $60 Buy at Urban Outfitters

A selection for all the Thugger fans out there, Urban Outfitters' Young Thug Snake Sweatpants feature graphic hits to both legs which make this pair pop.

Champion Reverse Weave Jogger

Champion's reverse-weave construction is loved the world over for its durability and comfort. This pair of reverse-weave joggers show that not much detailing is needed when the pair is made like this.

Nike NRG Fleece Pant

Like the earthy aesthetic that's rife in YEEZY collections, beige and brown color palettes are a go-to when it comes to off-duty styling. This pair of Nike NRG Fleece Pants proves it.

Carhartt WIP United Script Jogging Pants

Carhartt WIP United Script Jogging Pant from $92 (Available at 2 Merchants) Where to shop

Get super cozy in Carhartt WIPs United Script Jogging Pant. A terry fleece construction not only promises unrivaled comfort, but also a stylish sheen to this pair of jogging pants.

Nike NRG Pant

In the same style as the earlier Nike NRG selection, this pair comes in a pared-back beige colorway that's easy to style with clean white sneakers and your favorite hoodie.

adidas SST Track Pants

If it ain't broken, don't fix it. adidas shows that the Three Stripes motif still holds as much power now as it has done for the past several decades. That's all that this pair of slim-cut track pants needs to make an impact.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.