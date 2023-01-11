From Slick Suits to Princess Gowns, These 'Fits Won the 2023 Golden Globes

Ah, yes. The Golden Globes. One year after the annual awards show grappled with literal and figurative cancelation, the ceremony returned to Beverly Hills, bringing with it a slew of notable red carpet outfits.

As usual, Team Highsnobiety has opinions, sartorially speaking. We've picked out the finest 'fits of the bunch, from smart suiting to gowns fit for a Disney princess. Behold: the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Emma D'Arcy in Acne Studios

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

"This suit!" - Willa Bennet, Editor-in-Chief

Tyler James Williams in Amiri

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff

"Amidst a sea of staid black suits, Tyler James Williams broke the mold in perfectly slouchy proportions and trippy tie-dye. To keep the nautical metaphor going: Williams brought fresh water to a desert island of menswear." - Jake Silbert, News Editor

Rihanna in Schiaparelli

"I love how Rihanna can shift from streetwear queen on the daily to all-black red carpet glam so effortlessly. The way she styled the dramatic Schiaparelli Couture gown with bare minimal Zanotti stilettos and a sleek updo — obsessed." - YJ Lee, Senior Features Editor

Seth Rogen in Dior

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff

"Wearing a black tuxedo to the Golden Globes is a bit obvious, for me. Personally I’m a fan of spicing things up with a splash of color, take Seth Rogen’s pastel pink Dior Homme number for example. Traditional in style, but very 2023 in color, it’s the perfect blend." - Tayler Willson, Style Writer

Ayo Edebiri in Rosie Assoulin

Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff

"She looks like Cinderella and I'm living for the glamour." - Arianna Shooshani, Social Media Manager

Donald Glover in Saint Laurent

Getty Images / Amy Sussman

"Love the new Pirates of the Caribbean." - Sam Cole, Style Writer

Meg Stalter in Versace

"The tiny Judith Lieber clutch is the cherry on top of Meg Stalter's archival Versace." - Alexandra Pauly, Style Writer