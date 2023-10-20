Sign up to never miss a drop
These Knits Can Make Sweater Season That Little Bit Easier

in StyleWords By Louis Almond
Being forced to wear an itchy fair isle sweater every year during the holiday season as a child is enough to put anyone off knitwear for life. But there's so much out there to explore that you're doing yourself a disservice by not cuddling up in the coziest of knits for the coldest of seasons.

While hoodies and other typical cotton-blend sweaters are a classic go-to choice, knitted sweaters are the undisputed king during fall and the colder months. The knitting process itself stretches back thousands of years, with origins across Egypt and the Middle East — making it a tried and tested way to keep warm.

There’s no better time than now to begin stepping up your winter wardrobe with stand-out pieces from the best knitwear brands available. We’ve gathered some of our favorite knits from trustworthy staples to standout investment items from new collections.

Scroll to shop knitted sweaters, the ultimate fall essential.

Patta Loves You Cable Knitted Sweater

Loves You Cable Knitted Sweater

$165

Patta

Buy at Highsnobiety

We love Patta and, according to this sweater, it loves us too. The cable-knit design sees the Dutch brand spreading a message of love through its embroidered graphic.

Jacquemus Vega Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Vega Sweater

$543

Jacquemus

Buy at Matches

Jacquemus has got a thing for asymmetry and it's once again experimenting with it for the neckline on this sweater. The button-down neckline is the defining feature of this boxy-fitting, rib-knit design.

A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson Pull Ange

Pull Ange

$440

A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson

Buy at Highsnobiety

This reversible design from A.P.C and J.W. Anderson's collaboration has one minimal, relatively conservative side and another side that's everything but conservative. A loose-gauge, cashmere-wool yarn that wraps around the sweater turning the latter side into a statement piece of knitwear.

Stüssy Tie Dye Fisherman Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Tie Dye Fisherman Sweater

$189

Stussy

Buy at Slam Jam

A far cry from the fisherman sweaters you're used to seeing on senior citizens, this design from Stüssy comes with a loose-gauge knit and is finished with a tie-dye print.

and wander Shetland Wool Cardigan

Shetland Wool Cardigan

$460

and wander

Buy at Highsnobiety

Japanese outdoorwear label and wander couldn't help but add some technical nylon to this classic knit cardigan. The button-down piece comes crafted from Shetland wool which is known for its warmth and durability.

Bonsai Oversized Knit Cardigan

Oversized Knit Cardigan

$640

Bonsai

Buy at Highsnobiety

If you think this knit is a bit out there, you should the rest of Bonsai's winter collection. The brand isn't afraid to employ unconventional knitting techniques and this cardigan comes with a 3D knit in various textures.

Carhartt WIP Baru Jacquard Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Baru Jacquard Cardigan

$170

Carhartt WIP

Buy at Slam Jam

Inspired by the Bloomsbury Group — a set of English writers, artists, and philosophers from the early 20th century — Carhartt WIP's FW23 collection comes with many paisley prints like the one decorating this cardigan.

Wales Bonner Calm Polo Chestnut

Calm Polo Chestnut

$825

Wales Bonner

Buy at Highsnobiety

The winterized alternative to a classic polo shirt, this knit design is crafted entirely from wool for added warmth.

A-COLD-WALL* Fisherman Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Fisherman Sweater

$572

A-COLD-WALL*

Buy at Luisaviaroma

A-COLD-WALL* has brought its function-focused design to the classic fisherman sweater. This piece has a button-down closure on either side of the hem to adjust the fit and a logo patch at the chest.

Highsnobiety HS05 Alpaca Static Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Alpaca Static Sweater

$230

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Fall has arrived and that means that we're reaching for big, fuzzy sweaters more than ever. This one from HS05 is produced in soft, textured alpaca-blend fabric and decorated with a gradient print.

Jil Sander Zipped Wool Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Zipped Wool Cardigan

$1530

Jil Sander

Buy at Matches

This minimal, all-black cardigan from Jil Sander comes with a double zip for extra styling options and is rib-knitted in Italy. Overall, it makes for a quietly luxurious piece of knitwear.

_J.L-A.L_ Liquid Alpaca Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Liquid Alpaca Sweater

$615

_J.L-A.L_

Buy at Highsnobiety

One of the most exciting new brands to come out of London recently, _J.L - A.L_ is elevating outdoor gear with finesse. This sweater comes in a fuzzy, lightweight alpaca and synthetic yarn with the brand's "liquid" motif found all over.

Acne Studios Wool Blend Jumper

Wool Blend Jumper

$470

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

This soft sweater from Scandinavian label Acne Studios comes with a wide, boxy fit and soft texture. It's the type of simple, expertly-made staple piece that Acne excels in.

BODE Pony Lasso Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Pony Lasso Sweater

$730

BODE

Buy at Highsnobiety

BODE continues to find inspiration in historic fabrics and for this sweater, it has used a rendition of a motif found on 1970s children’s knitwear as decoration.

Brain Dead Spray Can Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Spray Can Sweater

$223

Brain Dead

Buy at Slam Jam

Streetwear and graffiti are two worlds that often overlap and this sweater from Brain Dead pays homage to street artists with a spray can-themed graphic.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

