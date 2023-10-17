Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

What The Fluff Is Happening Over At BONSAI

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
1 / 15
BONSAI

If you're familiar with the Italian label Bonsai, then you'll know it's a brand that's not afraid of making a statement.

Its previous collections have been an active protest against minimalism featuring explosions of color along with experimental knitting techniques, and its latest winter collection sees it double down on big textures.

Arriving on shop shelves in the midst of fall, a time when we all reach for a fuzzy sweater more often than ever, the brand has some of the most fluffy, fuzzy goodness on the market.

Titled Underwater, the new collection spans from oversized sweaters with a 3-D "bubble" texture to (slightly) less daring pieces of fluffed-up knitwear.

Shop BONSAI

Image on Highsnobiety
Degrade Knit Crewneck Swe
Bonsai
$470
Image on Highsnobiety
Knit Balaclava
Bonsai
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
Knit Long-Sleeve Shirt
Bonsai
$425

And it doesn't end with sweaters, even the puffer jackets are made of soft-to-the-touch, viscose-blend fabric — trading waterproofness for style.

Available to shop online now (with select pieces on the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App) the collection comes as a savior for anyone who is (like me) struggling to adapt to the Northern Hemisphere's recent drop in temperature.

Who needs to worry about a slight cold snap when you're wearing a huge jumper that's fluffier than an Angora rabbit's outer layer? And if you don't know how fluffy they are, Google it — you won't be disappointed.

Shop BONSAI

Image on Highsnobiety
Bubble Sweater
Bonsai
$700
Image on Highsnobiety
Oversize Knit Polo
Bonsai
$455
Image on Highsnobiety
Oversized Knit Cardigan
Bonsai
$455
Image on Highsnobiety
Jacquard Hoodie
Bonsai
$700
Image on Highsnobiety
Oversized Knit Cardigan
Bonsai
$640
Image on Highsnobiety
Salt Zip Jacket
Bonsai
$660
Image on Highsnobiety
Brushed Cardigan
Bonsai
$745

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • 5 gore tex alternatives help survive winter Hoka One One Rowing Blazers The North Face
    5 Water-Resistant GORE-TEX Alternatives to Help You Stay Dry This Winter
  • the north face jacket
    The North Face Jackets Will Always Be a Winter Essential
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Short Sleeve Shirts Are Summer Essentials, And These Are Our Favorites
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Shop Our Favorite Off-White™ Sneakers of the Season
    • Sneakers
  • Patta/Nike
    Patta & Nike’s FC Barcelona Collab Runs Deep
    • Style
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • Highsnobiety
    The High Road: TUMI | McLaren Makes A Pit Stop For F1’s Singapore Grand Prix
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023