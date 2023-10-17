What The Fluff Is Happening Over At BONSAI

If you're familiar with the Italian label Bonsai, then you'll know it's a brand that's not afraid of making a statement.

Its previous collections have been an active protest against minimalism featuring explosions of color along with experimental knitting techniques, and its latest winter collection sees it double down on big textures.

Arriving on shop shelves in the midst of fall, a time when we all reach for a fuzzy sweater more often than ever, the brand has some of the most fluffy, fuzzy goodness on the market.

Titled Underwater, the new collection spans from oversized sweaters with a 3-D "bubble" texture to (slightly) less daring pieces of fluffed-up knitwear.

BONSAI

And it doesn't end with sweaters, even the puffer jackets are made of soft-to-the-touch, viscose-blend fabric — trading waterproofness for style.

Available to shop online now (with select pieces on the Highsnobiety Shop and iOS App) the collection comes as a savior for anyone who is (like me) struggling to adapt to the Northern Hemisphere's recent drop in temperature.

Who needs to worry about a slight cold snap when you're wearing a huge jumper that's fluffier than an Angora rabbit's outer layer? And if you don't know how fluffy they are, Google it — you won't be disappointed.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.