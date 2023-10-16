Get That Warm, Fuzzy Feeling With These Sweaters

Staring down the barrel of increasingly cold days, the arrival of fall means that knitwear is entering its prime season.

And when things get really cold, sweaters of the fuzzy, fluffy, and hairy ilk reign supreme. Whether that be sweaters made from hairy mohair or fluffy shearling fleeces, these highly textured knits work best when the temperature drops.

Luckily, there's no shortage of fuzzy knitwear hitting the market as of late.

Streetwear labels, from the OGs like Stüssy to the best newcomers like Corteiz, have all been expanding their knitwear selection with a focus on fuzz. Meanwhile, luxury label Marni has stamped its authority as the premier supplier of "fuzzy wuzzy" mohair and all things fur and fleece have dominated the runway for some time.

Sifting through all of the fuzzy sweater options on the market, we've picked out our favorites down below to leave you feeling warm inside, no matter the weather.

Keep scrolling for 16 fuzzy sweater options for fall

ERL Dégradé Sweater

ERL has never been afraid of getting colorful with its collections and its knitwear is a prime example. This fuzzy sweater has a colorful red, white, and blue pattern as a reference to the brand's American roots.

Dries Van Noten Merdan Knit

Unlike most of Dries Van Noten's statement-making designs, this knit comes without any prints on it — letting the fuzzy fabric do the talking. Also, unlike the majority of options showcased here, it can be unbuttoned if you get too hot.

NO MAINTENANCE Fuzzy Crewneck

Los Angeles-based brand NO MAINTENANCE has a whole range of fuzzy and shaggy knits inspired by its founder's experiences working in archival fashion. Founded in 2020, this emerging label is one to have on your radar (if it isn't already).

Ahluwalia Studio Ongoye Knit Cardigan

If there's one thing you can expect from an Ahluwalia collection, it's lots of patterns. This cardigan features a soundwave motif that's used across her newest pieces — including on a matching fluffy hat.

Marni Striped Mohair Sweater

Over the past few seasons, Marni has doubled down on its mohair offerings, even going as far as making mohair balaclavas. Fuzzy, striped sweaters such as this one have become a staple for the brand and few brands (if any) do them better.

Stüssy Mohair Tennis Sweater

This chunky gauge sweater comes in a mohair-blend fabric to give it extra texture. Complete with a deep V-neck, it sees Stüssy explore the preppy world of tennis clothing.

Highsnobiety HS05 Alpaca Fuzzy Wave Sweater

Alpaca Fuzzy Wave Sweater $240 Highsnobiety HS05 Buy at Highsnobiety

Part of HS05's fuzzy wave collection, this sweater comes together with an oversized scarf and sweater vest all with the same red and pink all-over graphic. The knitwear is crafted with a superfine alpaca yarn from Peru that has a brushed finish for extra fuzz.

ZANKOV Rudy Sweater

According to the brand, its founder started ZANKOV to, "inject a sense of playfulness, color, freshness, and ease into men’s and women’s knitwear." With this fluffy, checkerboard sweater, it can be seen fulfilling that goal.

Corteiz Mohair Knit Sweater

Mohair Knit Sweater $165 CRTZ Buy at CRTZ

The biggest streetwear brand to come out of London in the past few years, Corteiz is continuing to expand with every collection. This camo knit comes as part of its latest drop and is crafted from fuzzy mohair. But, as is the case with everything the brand releases, don't expect it to stay online for long.

Acne Studios Jacquard Crewneck Sweater

Jacquard Crewneck Sweater $560 Acne Studios Buy at Highsnobiety

As if its textured finish wasn't enough — made from Shetland wool with a blend of mohair, recycled nylon, and elastane — Acne Studios added an all-over graphic to this sweater to ensure it really stands out.

Bonsai Oversize Knit Polo

Oversize Knit Polo $455 Bonsai Buy at Highsnobiety

If you think this polo is fluffy, then you should see the rest of Bonsai's AW23 collection. The brand has been big on big textures this season and that includes crafting this oversized polo shirt from fluffy cotton-blend fabric.

Manastash Aberdeen Cardigan

A style that the Japanese brand describes as its best-seller, this version of Manatash's Aberdeen cardigan comes in a mustard colorway knitted from fluffy yarns.

Mihara Yasuhiro Distressed Sweater

Distressed Sweater $543 Mihara Yasuhiro Buy at Matches

There's an art to making a sweater perfectly ripped-up and distressed, and Mihara Yasuhiro has near enough perfected it. This fluffy cotton sweater comes with an oversized fit and is decorated through bits of wear and tear.

Etro Mohair-Blend Tank Top

While a striped sweater vest of this type would've been considered certified nerd-wear a few years ago, times have changed. Sweater vests are finally being appreciated in the mainstream again, and it's great to see.

Barrow Mohair Blend Sweater

Mohair Blend Sweater $343 Barrow Buy at Luisaviaroma

Looking very pretty in pink, this fluffy sweater comes courtesy of the Italian label Barrow with its three-eyed face logo found on the sleeve.

Axel Arigato Primary Sweater

It might be best known for its sneakers but Axel Arigato's clothing collections are not to be missed. This sweater comes with tonal embroidered branding and a simple design that lets the fabric do the talking.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.