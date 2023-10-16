Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Get That Warm, Fuzzy Feeling With These Sweaters

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Staring down the barrel of increasingly cold days, the arrival of fall means that knitwear is entering its prime season.

And when things get really cold, sweaters of the fuzzy, fluffy, and hairy ilk reign supreme. Whether that be sweaters made from hairy mohair or fluffy shearling fleeces, these highly textured knits work best when the temperature drops.

Luckily, there's no shortage of fuzzy knitwear hitting the market as of late.

Streetwear labels, from the OGs like Stüssy to the best newcomers like Corteiz, have all been expanding their knitwear selection with a focus on fuzz. Meanwhile, luxury label Marni has stamped its authority as the premier supplier of "fuzzy wuzzy" mohair and all things fur and fleece have dominated the runway for some time.

Sifting through all of the fuzzy sweater options on the market, we've picked out our favorites down below to leave you feeling warm inside, no matter the weather.

Keep scrolling for 16 fuzzy sweater options for fall

ERL Dégradé Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Dégradé Sweater

$625

ERL

Buy at Matches

ERL has never been afraid of getting colorful with its collections and its knitwear is a prime example. This fuzzy sweater has a colorful red, white, and blue pattern as a reference to the brand's American roots.

Dries Van Noten Merdan Knit

Merdan Knit

$655

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Highsnobiety

Unlike most of Dries Van Noten's statement-making designs, this knit comes without any prints on it — letting the fuzzy fabric do the talking. Also, unlike the majority of options showcased here, it can be unbuttoned if you get too hot.

NO MAINTENANCE Fuzzy Crewneck

Image on Highsnobiety

Fuzzy Crewneck

$170

NOMAINTENANCE

Buy at NOMAINTENANCE

Los Angeles-based brand NO MAINTENANCE has a whole range of fuzzy and shaggy knits inspired by its founder's experiences working in archival fashion. Founded in 2020, this emerging label is one to have on your radar (if it isn't already).

Ahluwalia Studio Ongoye Knit Cardigan

Ongoye Knit Cardigan

$765

Ahluwalia Studio

Buy at Highsnobiety

If there's one thing you can expect from an Ahluwalia collection, it's lots of patterns. This cardigan features a soundwave motif that's used across her newest pieces — including on a matching fluffy hat.

Marni Striped Mohair Sweater

Striped Mohair Sweater

$980

Marni

Buy at Highsnobiety

Over the past few seasons, Marni has doubled down on its mohair offerings, even going as far as making mohair balaclavas. Fuzzy, striped sweaters such as this one have become a staple for the brand and few brands (if any) do them better.

Stüssy Mohair Tennis Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Mohair Tennis Sweater

$161

Stussy

Buy at Slam Jam

This chunky gauge sweater comes in a mohair-blend fabric to give it extra texture. Complete with a deep V-neck, it sees Stüssy explore the preppy world of tennis clothing.

Highsnobiety HS05 Alpaca Fuzzy Wave Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Alpaca Fuzzy Wave Sweater

$240

Highsnobiety HS05

Buy at Highsnobiety

Part of HS05's fuzzy wave collection, this sweater comes together with an oversized scarf and sweater vest all with the same red and pink all-over graphic. The knitwear is crafted with a superfine alpaca yarn from Peru that has a brushed finish for extra fuzz.

ZANKOV Rudy Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Rudy Sweater

$725

ZANKOV

Buy at ssense

According to the brand, its founder started ZANKOV to, "inject a sense of playfulness, color, freshness, and ease into men’s and women’s knitwear." With this fluffy, checkerboard sweater, it can be seen fulfilling that goal.

Corteiz Mohair Knit Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Mohair Knit Sweater

$165

CRTZ

Buy at CRTZ

The biggest streetwear brand to come out of London in the past few years, Corteiz is continuing to expand with every collection. This camo knit comes as part of its latest drop and is crafted from fuzzy mohair. But, as is the case with everything the brand releases, don't expect it to stay online for long.

Acne Studios Jacquard Crewneck Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Jacquard Crewneck Sweater

$560

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

As if its textured finish wasn't enough — made from Shetland wool with a blend of mohair, recycled nylon, and elastane — Acne Studios added an all-over graphic to this sweater to ensure it really stands out.

Bonsai Oversize Knit Polo

Image on Highsnobiety

Oversize Knit Polo

$455

Bonsai

Buy at Highsnobiety

If you think this polo is fluffy, then you should see the rest of Bonsai's AW23 collection. The brand has been big on big textures this season and that includes crafting this oversized polo shirt from fluffy cotton-blend fabric.

Manastash Aberdeen Cardigan

Image on Highsnobiety

Aberdeen Cardigan

$204

Manastash

Buy at Matches

A style that the Japanese brand describes as its best-seller, this version of Manatash's Aberdeen cardigan comes in a mustard colorway knitted from fluffy yarns.

Mihara Yasuhiro Distressed Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Distressed Sweater

$543

Mihara Yasuhiro

Buy at Matches

There's an art to making a sweater perfectly ripped-up and distressed, and Mihara Yasuhiro has near enough perfected it. This fluffy cotton sweater comes with an oversized fit and is decorated through bits of wear and tear.

Etro Mohair-Blend Tank Top

Image on Highsnobiety

Mohair-Blend Tank Top

$990

Etro

Buy at Matches

While a striped sweater vest of this type would've been considered certified nerd-wear a few years ago, times have changed. Sweater vests are finally being appreciated in the mainstream again, and it's great to see.

Barrow Mohair Blend Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Mohair Blend Sweater

$343

Barrow

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Looking very pretty in pink, this fluffy sweater comes courtesy of the Italian label Barrow with its three-eyed face logo found on the sleeve.

Axel Arigato Primary Sweater

Image on Highsnobiety

Primary Sweater

$455

Axel Arigato

Buy at Axel Arigato

It might be best known for its sneakers but Axel Arigato's clothing collections are not to be missed. This sweater comes with tonal embroidered branding and a simple design that lets the fabric do the talking.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • crossbody bag side bag
    Storage Wars: 15 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats
    • Style
  • chore coats workwear jackets
    The Chore Coat is Where Workwear Peaks
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Knits Can Make Sweater Season That Little Bit Easier
    • Style
  • luxury hoodies
    12 Luxury Hoodies to Keep You Fly & Poor This Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • mike mcdaniel off-white nike sneakers
    In Off-White™ x Nike AF1s, Mike McDaniel Preserves His Cool Coach Status
    • Sneakers
  • Spice Girls Paris 90s
    A Love Letter To '90s Fashion
    • Style
  • HOKA Tor Ultra Lo exclusive for Mita.
    HOKA’s Chunky Trail Sneaker Has Been Aesthetically Upgraded
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • Supreme x Nike Courtposite 2023 release information.
    Three Supreme x Nike Courtposite? That'll Do!
    • Sneakers
  • Release information for Supreme's Nike Courtposite has been announced.
    Supreme's Nike Courtposite Is Proof That Good Things Come In Threes
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023