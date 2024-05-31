Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of May

Welcome to Face Value, Highsnobiety’s monthly guide to the best new beauty products and the brands behind them.

Got summer plans? Whether you're traveling to the beach or gearing up for a staycation, Highsnobiety has your warm weather beauty kit covered.

Every month, Highsnobiety tests out the latest launches from our favorite skincare, hair care, fragrance, and makeup brands — and they never fail to impress us. From Fenty Skin's foundation-sunscreen hybrid to Isamaya Ffrench's FACEGYM collab, these are the May beauty drops worth adding to cart.

Fenty Skin - Hydra Vizor Huez SPF 30

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sunscreen is always a must, but it's even more crucial during the sunny summer months. Rihanna's Fenty Skin has you covered (literally and figuratively) with Hydra Vizor Huez, a tinted moisturizer that does double duty as an SPF 30 sunscreen. We can always rely on Rih to cater to a wide variety of skin tones, too — Hydra Vizor Huez comes in 10 shades, meaning there's a match for everyone.

ISAMAYA x FACEGYM - Sculpt 01

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench has teamed up with FACEGYM — a collection of "facial fitness" spas located around the world — to launch Sculpt 01, a multipurpose facial massage tool that looks straight out of the future. Best described as a tricked-out Gua Sha stone, the tool helps stimulate lymphatic drainage, reduce puffiness, and release tension. In an interview with Highsnobiety, Ffrench recommended experimenting with the multi-sided massager to "find what works for your features and your needs, be it a bone scraping massage or gentle lymphatic drainage."

Sofia Coppola x Augustinus Bader - The Tinted Balm

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sofia Coppola, whose movies supply fashion and beauty enthusiasts with endless inspiration, launched her own makeup collaboration with none other than Augustinus Bader. Coppola — who told Highsnobiety that she's a longtime fan of Bader's — has teamed up with the skincare brand to put a tinted twist on its ultra-luxe lip balm. The result is as aesthetically beautiful as Coppola's films.

Gabar - 05 (LUDLOW) Lull

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Between launching a metaverse pop-up and arriving at London's famed Liberty department store, fragrance brand Gabar is making big moves. Its latest? A new perfume collection inspired by New York City. Our personal favorite is 05 (LUDLOW) Lull, a creamy, comforting mix of black tea, sandalwood, and orange blossom.

Allies of Skin - The One SPF 50 Invisible Sunscreen Gel

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For sun protection without the annoying white cast, try Allies of Skin's latest release. The One, a totally invisible sunscreen gel, is water-resistant and doubles as a pore-blurring makeup primer, making it an easy choice for both the beach and an evening out.