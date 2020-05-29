Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Best Pants on Sale Right Now

Written by Max Grobe in Style

As we continue to lean into the surfeit of summer sales, today we look at pants, with a selection that includes everything from houndstooth print pants by Loewe to a standout double-zip vinyl pair by Berlin's GmbH.

We've compiled pants on sale at three different budgets, but remember to click through on each product to ensure you're viewing the most up-to-date sales price.

Explore our favorite pants on sale below.

Under $100

Image on Highsnobiety
Levi's x Justin Timberlak
502™ Taper Fit Canvas Pan
$42
Image on Highsnobiety
Dickies
873 Slim Straight Work Pa
$66
Image on Highsnobiety
Polo Ralph Lauren
Stretch Classic Fit Cargo
$89
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIP
Master Trousers
$130

$100-$300

Image on Highsnobiety
Nanushka
Cato Trousers
$118
Image on Highsnobiety
Eytys
Titan Cali Pants
$198
Image on Highsnobiety
GmbH
Double Zip Vinyl Pants
$240
Image on Highsnobiety
ADER Error
Double-Pocket Tapered Pan
$245

Over $300

Image on Highsnobiety
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake
Contrast-Stripe Pleated P
$338
Image on Highsnobiety
Off-White™
Ripstop Cargo Pants
$348
Image on Highsnobiety
Loewe
Houndstooth Trousers
$474
Image on Highsnobiety
Maison Margiela
Side Strap Trousers
$414

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

