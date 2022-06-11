Beyoncé’s Coming...or So, the Internet Thinks

Since her 2022 Oscars performance — which thankfully happened before the infamous "The Slap" — Beyoncé has been pretty quiet on socials as of late (maybe a little too quiet).

Well, the volume's up now. The IVY PARK CEO caused quite the commotion on social media, essentially making noise without uttering a peep.

On June 10, fans discovered that Beyoncé removed her profile pictures from her social media accounts, including Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Of course, this action by Bey sent her diehard fanbase, the BeyHive, into an investigative frenzy as they scrambled to uncover what the cryptic move could mean.

For Bey fans, all roads led to one clear answer: Beyoncé was coming and bringing her seventh studio album with her (supposedly).

A day later, on June 11, the Hive got the ultimate clue about B7, the tentative name of Beyoncé's forthcoming album.

Apparently, Beyoncé updated her namesake website where "What is a B7?", "B7," and even a "B8" appear when you search "June 11" in the search bar — an unusual but interesting discovery that could only be found by Bey's FBI-level stans.

With this major hint out there, the BeyHive has been nothing short of buzzing disarray. So, hilariously chaotic reactions have been plentiful on social media.

After promising new music in her 2021 Harper's Bazaar cover story, the thought of potential new Beyoncé on the horizon is equally pleasant-sounding to fans like myself and loyals like the Hive.

However, it may not be time to panic (yet).

When a Beyoncé Twitter fanpage went to beyonce.com/album/b7, they were hit with Bey's version of a 404 error message that read, "WE BROKE THE INTERNET. TRY AGAIN" — jokingly hinting at Bey's avatar removals which were indeed Twitter's top trending topic.

Now, the question is: Is Beyoncé trolling us or testing her "Flawless (Remix)" powers of making the world stop? Or both?

Though B7 strongly suggests Beyoncé's long-awaited seventh project, fans suspect the ambiguous messages could also lead to another IVY PARK x adidas drop — or worse, nothing at all.

Wishfully thinking, if a new Beyoncé album is on the way, you may want to brace yourselves.

Coming from the queen of surprise albums like her 2013 self-titled project and 2016's Lemonade, B7 could arrive at any moment.