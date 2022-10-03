Thanks to Tiffany, Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance” Video Is Here (Sort Of)

The Bey Hive's Monday is probably off to a great start. Why? Well, Beyoncé has graced us with not only her presence but a music video for "Summer Renaissance" (well, kind of).

On October 3, Tiffany & Co. unveiled its latest campaign, "Lose Yourself in Love," which stars its newest ambassador, Beyoncé cutting loose in the label's jewels.

Long story short, the upbeat commercial doubles as a music video for Queen Bey's "Summer Renaissance" song, the final track on her gripping dance album Renaissance.

Now, the 1-minute Tiffany commercial merely includes a snippet of Beyoncé's 4-minute-long song, in which she name-drops a slew of designer brands.

So, technically it's a teaser rather than the official music video. But, hey, I'll take what I can get as an A1-day-one Bey fan.

"Summer Renaissance" — which samples Donna Summer's 70s hit "I Feel Love" — serves as the perfect background bop for the Tiffany visual, which mimicked the vibes of Beyoncé's star-studded Renaissance bash in August.

Beyonce indeed loses herself on the dance floor of Tiffany's packed disco fete, embodying the notion that "true love is only as strong as the love for oneself," as the luxury jeweler puts it.

Naturally, Beyoncé shimmered in an embellished chain dress and custom Tiffany jewels, including a Tiffany HardWear necklace and 10-carat Setting ring, giving the party's disco ball a run for its money.

I mean, a Beyoncé appearance, a quick video for one of her many Renaissance bops, and Tiffany jewels to kick the week off? To paraphrase the lyrics from "Summer Renaissance," Tiffany's latest ad deserves a round of applause.