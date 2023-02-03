Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Leave It to the Hive To Sell Out Beyoncé’s Disco Cowboy Hat

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

If the Bey Hive wants it, they'll get it. Demand for Beyoncé's gleaming cowboy hat is through the roof following the musician's Renaissance tour announcement.

Indeed, the Bey Hive rode out at dawn to cop the sparkly hat, as worn by Beyoncé in her Renaissance tour teaser. The result? The hat sold out, of course.

The headwear's designer even paused sales on her Etsy shop to manage the influx of new orders — and her piece's newfound popularity.

"I'm so happy so many of you want a hat and am making them as fast as I can," the seller behind Trending by Abby writes in an Instagram post.

"I'll be updating my Etsy inventory sometime in the next few days (favorite the listing to get notified!) as well as changing the production time (2-3 months) to keep up with demand!

Each hat takes a long time to perfect and I'd never want to compromise the quality! All customers deserve Beyoncé quality! [bee emoji] So, if you can wait a little bit longer, definitely stay tuned. You will not regret it [tada emoji]."

Beyoncé's disco ball cowboy hat may look familiar, and it should. The accessory first flashed across our screens during the "I'm That Girl" teaser — one of the many Renaissance visuals we've yet to receive (we're hungry, Queen Bey).

With a $150 price tag, it's no wonder fans instantly hit "checkout" on this disco ball cowboy hat worn by the superstar (it's a steal!). Given the musician's tastes in luxury gowns and rare Tiffany diamonds, you'd expect the headpiece to be far more expensive.

Wrong. Trending by Abby designer even threw Bey a deal on her hat, selling it to the musician's stylist for $215, per sources.

With the promise of a tour on the horizon — and an impending fight to the finish for tickets — the girlies want to be Renaissance-ready for Bey's big return to the stage.

To quote Etsy's comment under Trending by Abby's post, "We're all entering our disco cowgirl era."

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
