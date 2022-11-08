In Gucci PJs With Her BF, Billie Eilish Had a Rihanna & Rocky Moment

Like the 2022 CFDA Awards, held only a day or two later, LACMA's Art + Film Gala 2022 was an unsurprisingly star-studded affair, marked by appearances from famous directors (Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino), artists (Barbara Kruger, Kehinde Wiley), and typically omnipresent street style stars (Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney).

Of all the red carpet moments, though, none was more of a must-see than the arrival of Billie Eilish.

The pop star breezed onto the scene comfortably clad in custom Gucci pajamas, posed cheek-to-cheek with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, singer of rock band The Neighbourhood.

Eilish and Rutherford are a relatively young couple; they only confirmed that they're dating by the end of October 2022.

So, you could consider their bespoke Gucci PJs a (possibly incidental) reinterpretation of the instantly iconic ERL quilt outfit created for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala that served as the pair's major "we've arrived" moment.

The Met Gala was a key event in Rih-Rih and Rocky's courtship, underlining to the world at large that the two A-list musicians weren't just dating: they were even coordinating their darn outfits.

What followed was a whirlwind pregnancy and a series of powerful couple looks, cementing Rihanna & Rocky's status as today's powerhouse celebrity pairing (rare hiccups aside).

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are presumably gonna be taking things quite a bit more slowly than Rih-Rih n' Rocky but they've already gone matchy-matchy, which is a good sign.

The couple that dresses together, uh, doesn't stress together? Hmm. Will workshop that.

Anyways, this isn't their first couples outfit rodeo: Eilish and Rutherford just did this a week ago on Halloween 2022, she as a baby and he as an old man.

The costumes were presumably tongue-in-cheek, a knowing acknowledgement of the couple's age difference (Eilish is 20, Rutherford is 31) and the light controversy that's been set off amidst Eilish fans as a result.

We're not here to judge what two consenting adults do in their free time, mind you, just reporting the facts.

The main event here is the custom Gucci that Eilish and Rutherford wore to the LACMA red carpet on November 5 (and, yes, the night was sponsored by the Kering-owned house to boot).

Everything that Eilish and Rutherford wore was unique, from the matching silk PJs and eye mask to the one-of-one quilted Gucci blankie, because PJs alone aren't effortlessly bougie enough.

Pajama style is very much of the now. Celebrities are stepping out of the house in Balenciaga hotel slides and UGGs worn with Tekla sets or all-over-printed lounge suits.

No longer a post-pandemic trend, pajamas — especially Gucci pajamas — are for every day including a frou-frou red carpet.

Of course, no one owns this domain better than Billie.

Eilish has made a habit of not just wearing pajamas out and about but specifically taking ultra-luxe PJs to hot-ticket events, epitomizing an ease that inherently contrasts against the primped and posed looks you expect of celebs getting their photo taken.

It's likely that the connection to the Rihanna and Rocky quilt is coincidental (quilt-cidental?), as Eilish didn't have a reference in mind. Instead, she simply opted to extend her perpetual quest for comfort to another red carpet moment and brought Rutherford along for the ride, complete with double-G monogram silk.