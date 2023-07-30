This Nike Air Alpha Force 88 Remix Features Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and Nike are back at it, having collaborated on another sneaker. The latest sees the pair explore yet another classic Swoosh shoe, the Nike Air Alpha Force 88.

Eilish's Nike Air Alpha Force 88 speaks to the OG glory of the elderly basketball shoe, preserving much of the iconic silhouette's traditional look.

Indeed, the collaborative Air Alpha Force 88 maintains that familiar leather build for the upper as well as the Nike-branded strap, ribbed collar, and overall low-top design. Nike's presence, including the Alpha Force branding, even lands in their signature spots on the tongue and heel.

Eilish and Nike even realized the reimagined Air Alpha Force 88s with the timeless Chicago-style scheme nodding to the OG pairs Michael Jordan wore back in '88 (hence the shoe's name).

After celebrating the shoe's OG glory, Eilish and Nike close out the shoe with a co-branded insole, a gentle reminder of the collaborative effort.

In addition to the Chicago iteration, Billie Eilish's Air Alpha Force 88 sneakers come in a classic monochrome colorway, finished with traditional black and white paneling and, again, vintage construction.

Fans lucky enough to cop can expect their shoes to be delivered in special packaging, including an exclusive bag and shoe box stamped with Billie Eilish and Nike's dual branding.

In case any Eilish fanatics were wondering, Billie Eilish's Nike Air Alpha Force 88 sneakers are set to drop on Billie Eilish's website on August 7, followed by a drop on Nike's SNKRS app on August 8.

Our former cover star has excellent tastes in Nike sneakers, evident with her personal collection of bangers as well her previous Nike team-ups involving timeless silhouettes like the Air Force 1 (strap-happy pairs included), Jordan 15, and the Jordan 1 KO.

Now with her latest Nike shoe, Eilish proves that she's a force to be reckoned with — an Alpha Force, at that.