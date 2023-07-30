Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

This Nike Air Alpha Force 88 Remix Features Billie Eilish

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Billie Eilish and Nike are back at it, having collaborated on another sneaker. The latest sees the pair explore yet another classic Swoosh shoe, the Nike Air Alpha Force 88.

Eilish's Nike Air Alpha Force 88 speaks to the OG glory of the elderly basketball shoe, preserving much of the iconic silhouette's traditional look.

Indeed, the collaborative Air Alpha Force 88 maintains that familiar leather build for the upper as well as the Nike-branded strap, ribbed collar, and overall low-top design. Nike's presence, including the Alpha Force branding, even lands in their signature spots on the tongue and heel.

Eilish and Nike even realized the reimagined Air Alpha Force 88s with the timeless Chicago-style scheme nodding to the OG pairs Michael Jordan wore back in '88 (hence the shoe's name).

After celebrating the shoe's OG glory, Eilish and Nike close out the shoe with a co-branded insole, a gentle reminder of the collaborative effort.

In addition to the Chicago iteration, Billie Eilish's Air Alpha Force 88 sneakers come in a classic monochrome colorway, finished with traditional black and white paneling and, again, vintage construction.

Fans lucky enough to cop can expect their shoes to be delivered in special packaging, including an exclusive bag and shoe box stamped with Billie Eilish and Nike's dual branding.

In case any Eilish fanatics were wondering, Billie Eilish's Nike Air Alpha Force 88 sneakers are set to drop on Billie Eilish's website on August 7, followed by a drop on Nike's SNKRS app on August 8.

Our former cover star has excellent tastes in Nike sneakers, evident with her personal collection of bangers as well her previous Nike team-ups involving timeless silhouettes like the Air Force 1 (strap-happy pairs included), Jordan 15, and the Jordan 1 KO.

Now with her latest Nike shoe, Eilish proves that she's a force to be reckoned with — an Alpha Force, at that.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Birkenstock's Boston EVA Clog Skips the Break-in Period

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas' Second YEEZY Sneaker Sale

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even for a Family Dinner, Savannah James Gets Fitted Up

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Travis Scott's Utopia Shoes Are as Simple as It Gets

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HOKA Slip-Ons? About Time

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023