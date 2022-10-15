Billie Eilish’s Air Force 1s Return With More Strap Behavior

Brand: Billie Eilish x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 High '07

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $180

Buy: Luisaviaroma, Slam Jam, Nike

Editor’s Notes: Billie Eilish is feeling green again. Well, it's not neon green like her early days on the scene, where the bright hue dictated the musician's wardrobe (and hair roots). These days, Eilish enjoys a more earthy green, evident in her latest Nike collabs.

Following April's Mushroom drop, Billie Eilish's Nike Air Force 1 '07 High returns in a new neutral colorway, dubbed "Sequoia."

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 "Sequoia" sees the collaborative shoe doused in a deep olive green shade from the inside out, resulting in that familiar tonal vibe established in Eilish's past Nike drops.

Aside from a color swap, Eilish's latest AF1s aren't that much different from its beige counterpart. As you can see above, AF1s still totes a suede upper, Nike branding, and Eilish's slanted Blohsh figure as lace dubrae.

Of course, the shoe also maintains its strappy behavior with its quadruple hook-and-loop detail overlapping the lace system. Talk about "strap in" materialized.

It's also worth mentioning that the midsole is still comprised of recycled Nike Grind materials, preserving Eilish's vegan lifestyle and thus, ethical approach to fashion.

Eilish has kept sustainability at the forefront of her Nike collabs since the release of her bright Air Jordan 1 KO's, which were crafted using recycled post-consumer materials.

Eilish's AJ15 sneakers later took flight as a 100% vegan drop (Eilish can relate, having been a vegan since she was 12 years old), meaning Nike created the shoe without using or harming animals.

In short, Eilish is outspoken about environmental change as she is with the internet's body shamers. Another gem for her growing (and impressive) collection of Nike collabs, Eilish's latest AF1 High is a testament to the fact the musician certainly practices what she preaches.

I'm confident she'll keep the same sustainable energy for the forthcoming Air Force 1 Lows, too.

