Billie Eilish Isn't Done With the Nike Air Force 1 Just Yet

This article was published on August 2 and updated on December 2

Brand: Billie Eilish x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low "Mushroom" and "Sequoia"

Release Date: December 14

Price: $140

Buy: SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Eyes up, Billie Eilish fans – the singer-songwriter's relationship with the Swoosh is due to bear even more fruit in the coming months as she sets her sights on the Nike Air Force 1 Low, resulting in a two-piece pack of patchworks.

It's been a moment since we last got our hands on a collaborative silhouette from Nike and Eilish, so let's have a quick refresher, shall we?

So far, the artist's efforts with the Swoosh have included a remixed, strap-heavy take on a high-top Air Force 1, a tonal green palette update for the Jordan 1 KO, and a similar one-color take on the Air Jordan 15.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The common theme for each drop thus far is a tonal approach to color design, instead putting the focus on additional design details such as straps and patchwork. This is set to continue with the arrival of two pairs of the Air Force 1 Low.

First emerging online two months, the first pair showcased heavy use of patchwork across the otherwise stark AF1 Low upper, creating a layered aesthetic. Much like the aforementioned high-top version, this first look was colored "Mushroom."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The beige-toned makeup looked to be a strong alternative to the winter-favorite "Wheat" colorway of the silhouette, which has become a staple fixture of the Lows.

Now, a second pair has appeared, mimicking the "Sequoia" green color that was applied to the second version of the high-top. Perhaps, then, it's safe to assume that all four may form one full, or part of, a larger collection centered on the Air Force 1.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.