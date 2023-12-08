Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Birkenstock & Concepts Turned Miami Into a Sandal

Words By Karen Fratti

If you need to take a break from all of the Art Basel 2023 festivities in Miami and do a little shopping, put the new Birkenstock store in Miami on your list. The footwear brand just opened its fifth U.S. brick-and-mortar store — and to celebrate, it collaborated with Concepts on a limited-edition sandal that debuted at a celebration fêting the new location last night.

Outfitted with travertine floors and a photo-worthy plant wall, Birkenstock’s Design District outpost embraces the beachy vibe of Magic City. Of course, Instagram photos aren’t the only reason to go check it out — you’ll also want to cop Concepts’ Art Deco-inspired update to Birk’s OG Arizona sandal. (If you're not in town for Art Basel, fear not — the collab is now available at Birkenstocks' other retail locations, as well as the brand's website.)

A longtime Birkenstock collaborator, Concepts gives the two-strap style — which celebrates its 50th birthday this year — a colorful revamp that captures the energy and aesthetic of Miami Beach. Grounded with a classic cork sole, the shoe’s furry cowhide uppers are so bright they’re nearly glow-in-the-dark. Think Lorax, but make it fashion. 

There are four colorways: hot pink, Grinch-y lime green, blue-ish lavender, and a faded, rosy orange reminiscent of Pantone’s 2024 color of the year. Timely and cute!

Thanks to tonal buckles, the sandals stay sleek and chic — they’re as easily dressed up for an Art Basel afterparty as they are paired with jeans and a T-shirt. An Instagram comment on Concepts’ teaser post sums it up nicely: “These are good.” 

  Birkenstock x Concepts Arizona Sandal Collaboration
