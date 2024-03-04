Sign up to never miss a drop
Birkenstock Sandals... For Hikers?

in Sneakers

When I say "Birkenstock," you almost certainly think of the classic two-strapped Arizona or snub-nosed Boston clog, epitomizing comfortable, leisurely strolls. But now you ought to also think of rollicking hills and pebbly trails, of rugged trail sandals that simultaneously cushion and safeguard your feet on adventures.

The Birkenstock Outdoor sandal collection, rolling out for Spring/Summer 2024, is the ideological culmination of the trekky footwear that the German company has tinkered with over the past several years, bringing together several retooled styles and a couple fresh faces.

It's launching March 4 on Birkenstock's website with a five-piece sandal campaign that hits all the Birkenstock hallmarks: German-made shoes informed equally by centuries of craft and an eye towards contemporary design, this time with a hike-friendly edge.

That yields new looks for old classics — the Arizona Rugged sandal looks all the world like its forebear save for the lightweight sculpted polymer sole — and future classics like the Kalahari, an older Birkenstock outdoor shoe recently retooled to be extra slick.

The hero piece of the collection is Birkenstock's Mogami Terra, an all-new trail sandal designed with hardcore wear in mind.

It's waterproof, it's grippy, and it's almost assuredly comfortable — the Mogami Terra is still a Birkenstock, after all.

This is not unexplored terrain for Birkenstock: the shoe company has been producing adventure-friendly sandals for years. This new offering represents the culmination of several years' work.

For instance, in 2022, Birkenstock doubled down on what it calls its Active Range with a dedicated push for the then-renewed Sahara, Tatacoa, Kalahari, and Atacama sandals, the latter of which looked uncannily like a sporty Arizona.

Birkenstock Outdoor 2024 does not represent a peak but merely a new goal along the path to steady sandal innovation. It fleshes out the Birkenstock ethos, like several other recently revealed styles, while pushing into fresh turf.

Who said you can't teach an old Birk new tricks?

