Shop Our Favorite Casual Shoes Here

Whether you're stepping into the much dreaded boardroom on a Monday morning, or sleepily walking around your neighborhood, or simply chilling with your friends, the perfect casual shoe can transform your entire look, with minimal effort. But in a market flooded with options, picking the right casual shoes to effortlessly blend in with your outfit can get tough.

Do not worry, as always, we've scoured the fashion universe for you, dissected the trends, and delved into the archives to bring you a curated selection of the finest, most comfortable and stylish casual shoe options.

Sure, a good pair of designer sneakers or dress shoes will always elevate the right outfit, especially when paired with the right shirts and pants. But nothing beats a good loafer or mule.

If you want to upgrade your weekend look, add a little flair to your daily routine outfits, or showcase your fashion finesse, check out the best casual shoes currently available.

Scroll Down For Best Casual Shoes Available Right Now

Lemaire - Piped Slippers black

Let's set the record straight; casual does not mean we need to give up on elegance. These Lemaire Black Piped Slippers are designed for those who don't compromise on style or comfort or sophistication.

Crafted from grained leather with a chic square toe, these slippers have a sleek piping detail along the vamp and collar, adding exactly that touch of elegance. The embossed logo on the padded leather footbed marks a signature finish, while the buffed leather and suede lining envelops your feet.

Set on a durable crepe rubber sole, they promise steady footing with a classic aesthetic. Made with care in Portugal, they're the epitome of laid-back casual luxury shoes.

Needles - Suede Clog Sandal Taupe

Needles Suede Clog Sandal $465 Buy at Highsnobiety

Needles reinvents a timeless silhouette with its unique suede-crafted sandals, showcasing the iconic papillon logo perforated on the upper and detailed on the rubber outsole.

Presented in a sleek, monochrome black colorway, these casual sandals feature a thick, plush footbed for ultimate comfort. They are elevated by distinctive metal peace sign hardware adorning the straps as well.

Perfect for those moments in which you need to put on something quick but without giving up on style and comfort, thanks to Needles' signature touches.

Our Legacy – Camden Shoe Car Tire Black Leather

Our Legacy Camden Shoe $605 Buy at Highsnobiety

Our Legacy is a Swedish fashion brand known for its emphasis on high-quality materials and unique designs, which blend classic styles with contemporary influences. With its minimalist aesthetic, attention to detail, and commitment to sustainability, Our Legacy has made a significant impact on the global fashion scene and pretty much everyone here at Highsnobiety.

The Camden derby-style shoe exemplifies the Scandinavian brand ethos by being designed for versatility and year-round use. Its easy-to-style black colorway makes it easy to wear.

Crafted from soft French cow leather, the Camden Shoe features a brass buckle closure and a rounded toe with stitched toe cap detail. It is set atop a comfortable Vibram cushion sole, making it a sophisticated choice that effortlessly transitions from casual to formal wear.

CAMPERLAB - Vamonos Wallabee

CAMPERLAB Vamonos Leather Wallabee Shoe $320 Buy at Highsnobiety

Suppose your brand's whole mission is about pushing the boundaries of footwear design and sustainability. In that case, it is no surprise thatthat CAMPERLAB's Vamonos shoe offers a modern twist on the classic wallabee silhouette.

This casual shoe combines high-quality calfskin leather uppers with a robust, chunky sole unit for a very unique look.

It's definitely worth mentioning how the addition of OrthoLite Recycled footbeds ensures great comfort, while subtle branding on the insoles adds a touch of identity.

Designed as a casual shoe, but destined to turn heads.

Birkenstock - Boston

Birkenstock Boston Suede Leather Corduroy $165 Buy at Highsnobiety

Let's face it. This would not be a respectable list of the best casual shoes available right now unless it included Birkenstock, the brand that has quickly taken over the footwear industry and seemingly every TikTok outfit trend of the past few years.

For this particular entry, the Birkenstock Boston stands out as an iconic casual shoe perfect for all seasons.

Crafted from embossed suede that extends to the footbed lining for a seamless look, its anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed customizes to your foot for unparalleled comfort. At the same time, the adjustable strap with metal pin buckle offers personalized fit adjustments.

The color-coordinated outsole enhances its sophisticated, clean appearance, embodying Birkenstock's commitment to combining timeless design with comfort.

They will literally go with everything.

Jacquemus - Yellow Les Sculptures 'Les Bateau Pavane' Boat Shoes

Jacquemus Les Sculptures 'Les Bateau Pavane' Boat Shoes $870 Buy at ssense

With Jacquemus' 'Les Bateau Pavane' Boat Shoes we have amazing craftsmanship and a clean yet eye-catching pale yellow. These casual shoes, part of the avant-garde Les Sculptures collection, redefine elegance with their premium nubuck leather and meticulous Italian construction.

The moc-toe design and lace-up front are there to provide a classic look with a modern twist, while the sturdy rubber lug sole offers both height and traction for a confident stride.

Yet again, as Jacquemus excels at infusing everyday luxury with a distinctive playful essence, these boat shoes are a testament to the brand's commitment to innovative design and exquisite attention to detail.

ROA - Fedaia Mules Green

For this entry of casual shoes with have the earthy elegance of ROA's Green Fedaia Mules, a refined take on slip-on loafers.

Crafted from sumptuous calfskin suede in a rich green, these loafers feature a logo-embossed ankle strap and a footbed imprinted with the brand's logo, providing both a modern style and comfort only a high-quality mule can give.

The signature Vibram® Ecostep rubber sole promises durability and grip, making them a practical choice for the discerning adventurer.

ROA continues to blend functional design with an aesthetic appeal, marking these mules as a testament to their commitment to quality and sustainability.

Martine Rose - Square Toe Beaded Mules

Martine Rose square toe beaded mules $865 Buy at Luisaviaroma

Martine Rose redefines the meaning of casual elegance with these leather square-toe beaded mules.

Crafted in Italy from premium leather, these mules feature a clean slip-on design adorned with intricate beadwork. True to size for a perfect fit, they embody Martine Rose's commitment to blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style, offering a unique and luxurious addition to any shoe rotation.

Clarks Originals x Slam Jam - Wallabe Black

Clarks x Slam Jam Wallabee Shoes $180 Buy at Slam Jam

The Clarks Originals x Slam Jam Wallabee collaboration reimagines the iconic Wallabee silhouette with a nod to both brands' heritage. Drawing inspiration from Slam Jam's founder Luca Benini's visit to Egypt and the ska band Madness, this edition features a black and white pattern design.

It combines suede uppers with custom embroidery, distressed laces, a co-branded leather insole, and a classic rubber crepe sole. It's a unique and highly casual fusion of British craftsmanship and Italian design flair.

