You're About To See a Lot More of This Color

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

Not quite pink, not quite orange; Pantone's color of the year has been announced for 2024.

The gentle hue — "whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul," according to a statement by the company — is officially named PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

Capturing the cultural zeitgeist in a single color is the Pantone Color Institute's specialty and this year it believes that nurturing, empathetic, and compassionate tones are needed for the new year.

"We see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important — that being the comfort of being close to those we love," says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul.”

Not mincing its words about the state of the world currently ("A time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives," is the exact phrasing used in the company's statement) this color might help to combat some of the less savory parts of life in 2024.

1 / 3
pantone

Following on from last 2023's bold and powerful Magenta color, which picked up steam alongside Barbiecore (yup, remember that strange pink-centric time), peach fuzz builds on the theme from last year according to those behind the choice of color.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color Institute, we have reacted to the announcement of this year's color prediction in the same manner as those previously: by going shopping.

Down below, are 10 of our favorite products available to buy now in PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz (or as close as we could get to it, anyway).

Image on Highsnobiety

1386 Square Acetate Sunglasses

$441

Cutler and Gross

Buy at Matches

T-Shirt

$70

Highsnobiety x Sant Ambroeus

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Mount Slime Crewneck Sweatshirt

$68

Brain Dead

Buy at Slam Jam

Crewneck Cardigan

$380

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety

Bi-Fold Leather Wallet

$221

Maison Margiela

Buy at Farfetch
Image on Highsnobiety

Single-Button Wool-Twill Blazer

$3300

Gucci

Buy at Matches
Image on Highsnobiety

Dunk Low

$88

Nike

Buy at StockX
Image on Highsnobiety

Starfruit Candle

$38

Piera Bochner

Buy at ssense
Image on Highsnobiety

Crew-Neck Cotton Sweater

$275

Ghiaia Cashmere

Buy at Matches
Image on Highsnobiety

Arne Organic-Cotton Oxford Shirt

$141

NN.07

Buy at Matches

