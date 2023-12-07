You're About To See a Lot More of This Color

Not quite pink, not quite orange; Pantone's color of the year has been announced for 2024.

The gentle hue — "whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul," according to a statement by the company — is officially named PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz.

Capturing the cultural zeitgeist in a single color is the Pantone Color Institute's specialty and this year it believes that nurturing, empathetic, and compassionate tones are needed for the new year.

pantone

"We see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important — that being the comfort of being close to those we love," says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul.”

Not mincing its words about the state of the world currently ("A time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives," is the exact phrasing used in the company's statement) this color might help to combat some of the less savory parts of life in 2024.

1 / 3 pantone

Following on from last 2023's bold and powerful Magenta color, which picked up steam alongside Barbiecore (yup, remember that strange pink-centric time), peach fuzz builds on the theme from last year according to those behind the choice of color.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color Institute, we have reacted to the announcement of this year's color prediction in the same manner as those previously: by going shopping.

Down below, are 10 of our favorite products available to buy now in PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz (or as close as we could get to it, anyway).

