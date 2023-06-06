BornxRaised & Levi’s Collab Is a Love Letter to Spanto’s Dad & His Indigenous Roots

One thing about BornxRaised: it's not afraid to take pride in where its from. Since its inception, the label run by Chris "Spanto" Printup has shown its LA pride through apparel and team-ups with the city icons like the Dodgers and Lakers.

But here's the thing: LA is only part of the picture.

With the brand's forthcoming Levi's collaboration, we witness Spanto celebrate another part of his heritage: his indigenous roots inherited from his late father. Spanto is of Apache and Seneca descent, in case you didn't know.

Set to drop on June 9, the BornxRaised x Levi's collection serves as a tribute to his dad, with design details serving as stylish odes.

An angel graphic leads the capsule, materializing as a leather patch on collaborative jeans and a trucker jacket. Spanto likes to think of the design as a representation of his dad watching over him, as angels do.

There's also a special "In Loving Memory" concept realized in BornxRaised's traditional typeface, which graces the back of the trucker jacket. With both graphics, the trucker perfectly captures both that LA and Apache-Seneca spirit.

While a classic collaborative white tee finishes off the apparel offering, the collection's visuals bring everything together. In the imagery, Spanto's LA and White River, Arizona folks (where his father's relatives live) are pictured together in the collaborative apparel.

As we said, Spanto takes pride in where he's from, and BornxRaised x Levi's collection is a further testament to that notion. We're sure Spanto's dad is smiling from above.