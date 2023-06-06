Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

BornxRaised & Levi’s Collab Is a Love Letter to Spanto’s Dad & His Indigenous Roots

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

One thing about BornxRaised: it's not afraid to take pride in where its from. Since its inception, the label run by Chris "Spanto" Printup has shown its LA pride through apparel and team-ups with the city icons like the Dodgers and Lakers.

But here's the thing: LA is only part of the picture.

With the brand's forthcoming Levi's collaboration, we witness Spanto celebrate another part of his heritage: his indigenous roots inherited from his late father. Spanto is of Apache and Seneca descent, in case you didn't know.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Set to drop on June 9, the BornxRaised x Levi's collection serves as a tribute to his dad, with design details serving as stylish odes.

An angel graphic leads the capsule, materializing as a leather patch on collaborative jeans and a trucker jacket. Spanto likes to think of the design as a representation of his dad watching over him, as angels do.

BornxRaised
1 / 14

There's also a special "In Loving Memory" concept realized in BornxRaised's traditional typeface, which graces the back of the trucker jacket. With both graphics, the trucker perfectly captures both that LA and Apache-Seneca spirit.

BornxRaised
1 / 7
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While a classic collaborative white tee finishes off the apparel offering, the collection's visuals bring everything together. In the imagery, Spanto's LA and White River, Arizona folks (where his father's relatives live) are pictured together in the collaborative apparel.

As we said, Spanto takes pride in where he's from, and BornxRaised x Levi's collection is a further testament to that notion. We're sure Spanto's dad is smiling from above.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Brand Isn’t Levi’s. So, Why the Levi’s Name?
  • How Do You Make Denim Look Like Leather?
  • How Ralph Lauren Made the Ultimate Japanese Denim Levi’s 
  • How Dev Hynes Made Levi’s "Grunge Prep" Feel Real (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now