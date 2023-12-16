Sign up to never miss a drop
Kiko Kostadinov & Levi's Are Up to Something

Words By Morgan Smith

Kiko Kostadinov and Levi's are up to something...like a collaboration.

In its Instagram stories on December 14, Kiko Kostadinov shared a picture of a black denim piece featuring what looks like a collaborative branding tag.

In the same story post, the brand page also tagged Leo Gamboa, director of global merchandising, collaborations, licensed partnerships, and collections at Levi Strauss & Co.

Hmm. It looks like a Kiko Kostadinov x Levi's collab. It sounds like Kiko Kostadinov x Levi's collab.

Kiko Kostadinov teased us with a mere sip of what's to come (potentially). It remains unknown when Kiko Kostandinov x Levi's collab is dropping or what the collection entails even.

I'm thinking classic Kiko-ness — unique cuts, tasteful colorblocking, asymmetric lines, layer-worthiness — applied to Levi's staples like 501 jeans and trucker jackets. Again, this is just me daydreaming here. We're still awaiting better looks at the linkup.

2023 saw a lot of great Levi's team-ups, including those with ERL, Kenzo, and Studio Ghibli. Not to mention, the brand made denim clogs with Crocs. 'Twas a big win for the mule boys.

Levi's roster only strengthens with the addition of fashion's shining star, Kiko Kostadinov. The eponymous label consists of menswear under designer Kostadiov and womenswear under Laura and Deanna Fanning.

In addition to dishing out Bella Hadid-approved clothes, the Kiko Kostadinov label also holds loads of excellent ASICS work under its belt.

In 2022, Kiko Kostadinov's womenswear line linked with Hysteric Glamour for some pretty great pieces, including skants (that's skirt + pants). Not all skants are winners, but Kiko Kostadinov proved victorious with its since sold-out pairs.

Whether the Y2K piece makes the Levi's collab or not, anything Kiko Kostadinov-related is bound to be a goodie.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
