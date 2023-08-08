Sign up to never miss a drop
BornXRaised's Stüssy Collab Is For "Spanto"

BornxRaised, the LA-based streetwear brand co-founded by the late Chris “Spanto” Printup, has revealed a debut collaboration with skatwear aficionados Stüssy.

The collection comprises a range of limited-edition gear designed to capture the essence of both brands and will see all profits go to the Printup family following the sudden death of Chris Printup, more commonly known by his nickname “Spanto,” earlier this year.

The collection itself includes three T-shirts, a jersey that pays homage to classic sportswear, a zip-up hoodie, a fitted hat, an eight ball beach towel, and a sleek Zippo lighter that also doubles as a collector's item.

The standout piece of the collaboration though is the "Handstyle" T-shirt, a garment that features the distinct handstyles of BornxRaised co-founders, Spanto and 2Tone.

Since co-founding the streetwear brand in 2013, Spanto oversaw BornxRaised collaborations with the likes of New Era and Converse.

He also tied in some of the biggest sporting franchises from across the United States, including the Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Rams, and Los Angeles FC.

The BornxRaised x Stüssy collection is slated to land online August 11 and is said to exemplify the pair’s shared commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and an unwavering dedication to authenticity.

But most importantly, it’s a collaboration that pays homage to the late and great Chris “Spanto” Printup.

