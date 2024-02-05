Timothée Chalamet Casually Debuted the Year's Biggest Streetwear Collab

Say what you will about Timothée Chalamet’s style but the young, Hollywood darling has some serious streetwear cred. When he’s not in sparkles and suits on the red carpet, Chalamet knows how to flex in Supreme shirts, rare Nike Dunks, and Wales Bonner Sambas, hence why it's only mildly surprising to see him debuting Stüssy's Junya Watanabe collaboration.

That's a pretty big get — this isn't necessarily the first time we're hearing about Stüssy x Junya Watanabe but it is the first time that someone's worn it IRL.

Chalamet and stylist Ryan Hastings paired the sleeveless Stüssy x Junya hoodie with giant black boots and leather pants, complete with zippered pockets that kinda complement the hoodie's grommeted hardware.

Is he Willy Wonka or headed to soundcheck?

Either way, the fact is simply that Chalamet’s pulled a piece from one of the year's biggest streetwear collabs. Not bad for a guy whose personal style was once in question.

Watanabe announced around 18 collaborations at his Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show in June 2023, one of which was with OG streetwear brand Stüssy.

It's not actually clear just yet what else, if anything, is coming of Stüssy x Junya Watanabe, as this was one of the only pieces seen in the runway show.

Either way, it's still a pretty big get for Watanabe, who has now collaborated with all three of the biggest streetwear brands in the biz: Stüssy, Supreme, and Palace Skateboards, the latter of whom also appears in Watanabe's SS24 collection. Hey, there are nearly two-dozen collabs in there.

It's also a pretty big get for Chalamet, though it hints to his personal inclination for Watanabe's work.

The 28-year-old actor recently posed in Junya Watanabe MAN for a magazine shoot last fall, too, so a friendship (or at least a working relationship between brand and stylists) is blossoming.

While Chalamet’s style meter might have been debatable over the years, he has an eye (or an open ear for his team) for interesting pieces.

Be it with a purple leather suit or this impressively cool hoodie, Chalamet is finally finding his fashion influencer legs (thank you, Kylie Jenner [?]). And streetwear flexes with designers like Watanabe certainly make all the difference.