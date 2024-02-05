Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Timothée Chalamet Casually Debuted the Year's Biggest Streetwear Collab

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Say what you will about Timothée Chalamet’s style but the young, Hollywood darling has some serious streetwear cred. When he’s not in sparkles and suits on the red carpet, Chalamet knows how to flex in Supreme shirts, rare Nike Dunks, and Wales Bonner Sambas, hence why it's only mildly surprising to see him debuting Stüssy's Junya Watanabe collaboration.

That's a pretty big get — this isn't necessarily the first time we're hearing about Stüssy x Junya Watanabe but it is the first time that someone's worn it IRL.

Chalamet and stylist Ryan Hastings paired the sleeveless Stüssy x Junya hoodie with giant black boots and leather pants, complete with zippered pockets that kinda complement the hoodie's grommeted hardware.

Is he Willy Wonka or headed to soundcheck?

Either way, the fact is simply that Chalamet’s pulled a piece from one of the year's biggest streetwear collabs. Not bad for a guy whose personal style was once in question.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Watanabe announced around 18 collaborations at his Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show in June 2023, one of which was with OG streetwear brand Stüssy.

It's not actually clear just yet what else, if anything, is coming of Stüssy x Junya Watanabe, as this was one of the only pieces seen in the runway show.

Either way, it's still a pretty big get for Watanabe, who has now collaborated with all three of the biggest streetwear brands in the biz: Stüssy, Supreme, and Palace Skateboards, the latter of whom also appears in Watanabe's SS24 collection. Hey, there are nearly two-dozen collabs in there.

It's also a pretty big get for Chalamet, though it hints to his personal inclination for Watanabe's work.

The 28-year-old actor recently posed in Junya Watanabe MAN for a magazine shoot last fall, too, so a friendship (or at least a working relationship between brand and stylists) is blossoming. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While Chalamet’s style meter might have been debatable over the years, he has an eye (or an open ear for his team) for interesting pieces.

Be it with a purple leather suit or this impressively cool hoodie, Chalamet is finally finding his fashion influencer legs (thank you, Kylie Jenner [?]). And streetwear flexes with designers like Watanabe certainly make all the difference. 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Double-Faced Piqué Hoodie
Lacoste x Highsnobiety
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
M2002RXQ
New Balance
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Fuzzy Beanie
Séfr
$100
We Recommend
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • WSR main dec 13 2
    From Stüssy to KAWS, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wait, Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Are Actually Dating??
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    22 Songs That Are a Reminder of Why Jay-Z is The G.O.A.T
    • Culture
  • miu miu's spring/summer 2024 boat shoes
    It's Finally Time to Redeem the Boat Shoe
    • Style
  • HOKA's Tor Ultra Lo sneaker in the Elite Terrain System pack
    HOKA's Trail Sneaker Masterpiece Is Gorgeous & Grounded
    • Sneakers
  • travis scott jumpman jack release
    Travis Scott's Signature Jordan Shoe Is Finally Here, Thanks to a Wild Launch
    • Sneakers
  • Timothee Chalamet wears a black Stüssy x Junya Watanabe sleeveless hoodie, leather pants, black boots
    Timothée Chalamet Casually Debuted the Year's Biggest Streetwear Collab
    • Style
  • Timberland +81 3's SS24 collection lookbook
    Timberland Went Full ALD (& It Works)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024