More Stüssy Birks Are on the Way, Apparently

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Stüssy and Birkenstock may be blessing us with another collaboration before the year is out.

According to rumors, Stüssy and Birkenstock are expected to drop off a new shoe team-up sometime in November, perfect timing for the holiday season.

There are no details on the chosen Birkenstock silhouette, let alone any early looks at the reported forthcoming collaboration (not even a crumb of a close-up shot). But as October flies by as if it has somewhere to be, I suspect we'll receive more details very soon — well, if rumors prove true, that is.

Birkenstock recently made its New York Stock Exchange debut, which saw a drop in shares, according to Forbes.

But with folks championing cozy flexes nowadays, Birkenstock remains on a popularity high. While the brand's general releases continue to float up and down the streets, Birkenstock has also secured noteworthy collaborations with names like Dior, Manolo Blahnik, and Tekla recently.

Stüssy and Birkenstock also maintaining a pretty good relationship, having previously delivered excellent corduroy and suede Birks crafted with Birkenstock's beloved fixings and topped with the classic Stüssy logo, of course.

As expected, Stüssy's calm Birks garnered much hype during their release, instantly selling out and landing at the top of folk's wishlists. Honestly, the demand is still pretty high for the stylish slip-ons, as they fetch up to $500-plus on the post-retail market two years after their launch.

It's safe to assume similar energy — hyped hysteria and a quick sellout — will accompany upcoming collaboration.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

