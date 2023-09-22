Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

BornxRaised’s Dunks Land on the Turf Soon

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Hold on to your laces. BornxRaised's delectible SB Dunk is finally releasing.

Following the untimely passing of BornxRaised founder Chris "Spanto" Printup, Nike and BornxRaised postponed the collaborative Dunk's release out of respect for Spanto's family and friends.

On September 21, BornxRaised updated its Instagram feed, sharing an "On the Turf" graphic and mentioned September 28 in its caption. In short, the BornxRaised's Dunks have a new release date.

BornxRaised's SB Dunks wouldn't be the brand's first time in the Nike-verse. While Spanto's label linked with Converse for a Jack Purcell collab in 2018, BornxRaised also created some Friends & Family Air Forces in 2022.

Unlike the Air Force 1s, the BornxRaised's SB Dunks will be a lot more accessible. In fact, they're set to now drop September 28. Plus, BornxRaised is giving its home California first dibs, raffling off early access slots for the shoes on Sunday, September 24.

Official imagery of BornxRaised's Nike SB Dunk Low surfaced in June, leading many to believe a release was near. Though we've been blessed with early looks elsewhere, there's nothing like a nice, detailed reveal from the Swoosh itself.

BornxRaised's SB Dunks emerges with coastal blue suede and crisp white leather for the upper, topped with hints of baby pinks from the holographic Swoosh and heel embroidery. There's also cool perforated designs throughout, most noticeably on the toe box.

BornxRaised's shoe definitely has our attention (and apparently, loads of other sneakerheads' attention, too). It's a clean, calm, and colorful enough take with pretty impressive details. What's not to like?

In addition to plenty of co-branding, the shoe features some messages like "One Block at a Time" and "On the Turf." BornxRaised heads may recognize the phrases from the label's graphic tees and past shoe team-ups.

The collaborative SB Dunks also come with a pair of white and blue laces. Though, the people demand the paisley pink pairs as revealed early on-foot looks. We're going to have to side the people on this one (the pink does hit different).

Each set of shoelaces features an "In Loving Memory" messsage reimagined in the brand's traditional Old English font. The same concept appeared in BornxRaised's Levi's collaboration as a tribute to founder Spanto's late father.

Now after the Spanto's passing, the message featured on BornxRaised's Dunks lands with an even more heartfelt impact than ever before.

This article was published on June 6 and updated on Septembber 22

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Pro Grid Triumph 4
Saucony x Highsnobiety
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Grateful Tee Ecru Inside
Story mfg.
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Big Pillow Tote
Our Legacy
$192
We Recommend
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Powerpuff Girls Are Getting Their Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Addison Rae Is Dressing Like She Raided Dad's Closet
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • jay-z yeezys outfit
    Is Jay-Z Wearing YEEZYs?
    • Sneakers
  • reebok ltd
    Introducing Reebok LTD, A Playground For Creative Evolution
    • Style
  • Loro piana milan ss24
    Loro Piana Looks to Japan for SS24
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Land on the Turf Soon
    • Sneakers
  • gucci ss24
    There's No Raining on Sabato De Sarno's Gucci Parade
    • Style
  • hs-new-balance-ben
    Fancy a Change in Routine? Try a Morning Run and Rave
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023