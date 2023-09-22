BornxRaised’s Dunks Land on the Turf Soon

Hold on to your laces. BornxRaised's delectible SB Dunk is finally releasing.

Following the untimely passing of BornxRaised founder Chris "Spanto" Printup, Nike and BornxRaised postponed the collaborative Dunk's release out of respect for Spanto's family and friends.

On September 21, BornxRaised updated its Instagram feed, sharing an "On the Turf" graphic and mentioned September 28 in its caption. In short, the BornxRaised's Dunks have a new release date.

BornxRaised's SB Dunks wouldn't be the brand's first time in the Nike-verse. While Spanto's label linked with Converse for a Jack Purcell collab in 2018, BornxRaised also created some Friends & Family Air Forces in 2022.

Unlike the Air Force 1s, the BornxRaised's SB Dunks will be a lot more accessible. In fact, they're set to now drop September 28. Plus, BornxRaised is giving its home California first dibs, raffling off early access slots for the shoes on Sunday, September 24.

Official imagery of BornxRaised's Nike SB Dunk Low surfaced in June, leading many to believe a release was near. Though we've been blessed with early looks elsewhere, there's nothing like a nice, detailed reveal from the Swoosh itself.

BornxRaised's SB Dunks emerges with coastal blue suede and crisp white leather for the upper, topped with hints of baby pinks from the holographic Swoosh and heel embroidery. There's also cool perforated designs throughout, most noticeably on the toe box.

BornxRaised's shoe definitely has our attention (and apparently, loads of other sneakerheads' attention, too). It's a clean, calm, and colorful enough take with pretty impressive details. What's not to like?

In addition to plenty of co-branding, the shoe features some messages like "One Block at a Time" and "On the Turf." BornxRaised heads may recognize the phrases from the label's graphic tees and past shoe team-ups.

The collaborative SB Dunks also come with a pair of white and blue laces. Though, the people demand the paisley pink pairs as revealed early on-foot looks. We're going to have to side the people on this one (the pink does hit different).

Each set of shoelaces features an "In Loving Memory" messsage reimagined in the brand's traditional Old English font. The same concept appeared in BornxRaised's Levi's collaboration as a tribute to founder Spanto's late father.

Now after the Spanto's passing, the message featured on BornxRaised's Dunks lands with an even more heartfelt impact than ever before.

This article was published on June 6 and updated on Septembber 22