Stüssy & Nike's Air Flight 89 Shoe Looks Cold...Blooded

Words By Morgan Smith

Two decades in, Stüssy and Nike are still going strong together. So far this year, the partnership kept fans nourished with quite a few sneaker team-ups — with more in store, from the looks of it.

First looks at Stüssy's Nike Air Flight 89 surfaced recently, revealing a classic red and white colorway finished with some classic Stüssy touches like reptilian details.

Stüssy often enjoys a snakeskin moment here and there (it adds a subtle luxurious to its streetwear-oriented pieces), as seen in previous Nike collabs like the Air Force 1 Mid and All Court Mid. Scales often slither about the brand's seasonal apparel offerings, too. Even the latest Fall 2023 collection couldn't resist.

Back in July, rumors began to swirl of Stüssy and Nike's collaborative Air Flight 89, a sneaker which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2024. So, it's safe to assume the collab's release will also fall somewhere around that time frame. But as of right now, there still is no solid drop date for Stüssy's Nike Air Flight 89.

The Nike Air Flight 89 dropped in — as you might've guessed based on its name — 1989. The old-school basketball shoe saw a recent re-issue, joining a slew of other heritage Nikes to enter the spotlight again.

Regarding its design, the silhouette draws cues from the beloved Air Jordan 4, specifically borrowing the Jordan model's Air unit-equipped sole and eyelets.

There's also a bit of Air Max 1 influence within the Air Flight, whose design is complete with a traditional leather upper, mid-top look, offset Swoosh, and overall retro feel.

Stüssy certainly has a thing for Nike's archival silhouettes, having tackled the Huarache, Spiridon, Air Penny, and Vandal in the past. So, it is no surprise that the Cali brand landed on the Nike Air Flight 89 for its next collaboration.

One thing is for sure: Stüssy's got another cold (blooded) shoe on its hands.

This article was published on July 14 and updated on September 8

