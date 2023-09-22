Sophia the Robot Is a BOSS Model Now

On a Friday night in Milan, BOSS took Milan Fashion Week goers to "Techtopia."

Centered around a futuristic tech theme, BOSS Fall/Winter 2023 enlisted Sophia the Robot to set the vibes for the show. Yes, the actual social humanoid robot by Hanson Robotics who experiences emotion plus speaks 18 languages.

There wasn't just one Sophia making her BOSS debut but three, apparently — one to hit the runway, one to interact with guests, and the other (just a bust) to converse with showgoers. Wait until the girls back at the office hear you had a kiki with Sophia.

Inside BOSS' "Techtopia," cyber visuals met cool, Matrix-y neon lighting for a year 2209-level catwalk, which saw Gigi Hadid stride in with the opening look.

The rest of BOSS FW23 saw the brand dish its tailored goodness sci-fi style, resulting in excellent suits, season-worthy layers, and clean palettes.

Like SS23, BOSS' latest was equally star-studded, with names like Naomi Campbell, Burna Boy, Ariana DeBose, Demi Lovato, and Lee Min Ho in attendance.

For the fans wondering, some of BOSS' FW23 collection is currently available on the brand's website, as we speak.