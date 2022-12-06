Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It's Bottega For Bottegas This Winter

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

There’s something fairly pleasing about seeing a high-end luxury label lend a hand to smaller boutiques, so when Bottega Veneta shone a light on a myriad of Italian creatives last year, you can bet that the cockles of my heart were certainly warmed.

The Italian luxury house is doing something similar this year too following the release of its $10,000 chair collection, but instead of focusing on its fellow countrymen, the label is looking further afield to spotlight creative talent.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bottega Veneta
1 / 2

From a Shanghai-based pasta-maker, to a woodworker in a small town in Vermont, Bottega Veneta is shining a light on its fellow bottegas (a word similar to workshop, to describe a producer of small-runs of handmade products realized with excellent attention to craftsmanship and creativity.)

Bottega Veneta
1 / 2

Bottegas include AtelierGK Firenze, Less Panettone, Prince, Yoshiaka Imamura, Yoshida Dairy Farm (Japan), Azienda Agricola Sciara, Dal Cuore, Je&Jo Pasta, Levain Bakery, Xiangyu Olive Development (Greater China), Franca NYC, Rockledge Farm Woodworks, Settepani Bakery, and Westwind Orchard (United States).

This December, the Bottega Veneta website, advertising, newsletters, store windows, and a custom display at Bergdorf Goodman, NYC, will celebrate the aforementioned bottegas and, in turn, “celebrate the Italian way of life.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Traditionally, December is a month of giving, and it’s clear that Bottega Veneta certainly knows the drill.

You can head over to the Bottega website now for a full rundown of each featured bottega, and learn a little more about some of the globe’s hidden gems. Grazie, BV.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • $8,800 Flowers Bloom In Bottega Veneta's Leather Garden
  • Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave
  • Bottega Vans-neta: In Beautifully Woven Leather, Skate Shoes Go Quiet Luxury
  • First, Bottega Veneta Made Its Own Timbs. Now, Timberland Made Its Own Bottegas
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now