It's Bottega For Bottegas This Winter

There’s something fairly pleasing about seeing a high-end luxury label lend a hand to smaller boutiques, so when Bottega Veneta shone a light on a myriad of Italian creatives last year, you can bet that the cockles of my heart were certainly warmed.

The Italian luxury house is doing something similar this year too following the release of its $10,000 chair collection, but instead of focusing on its fellow countrymen, the label is looking further afield to spotlight creative talent.

From a Shanghai-based pasta-maker, to a woodworker in a small town in Vermont, Bottega Veneta is shining a light on its fellow bottegas (a word similar to workshop, to describe a producer of small-runs of handmade products realized with excellent attention to craftsmanship and creativity.)

Bottegas include AtelierGK Firenze, Less Panettone, Prince, Yoshiaka Imamura, Yoshida Dairy Farm (Japan), Azienda Agricola Sciara, Dal Cuore, Je&Jo Pasta, Levain Bakery, Xiangyu Olive Development (Greater China), Franca NYC, Rockledge Farm Woodworks, Settepani Bakery, and Westwind Orchard (United States).

This December, the Bottega Veneta website, advertising, newsletters, store windows, and a custom display at Bergdorf Goodman, NYC, will celebrate the aforementioned bottegas and, in turn, “celebrate the Italian way of life.”

Traditionally, December is a month of giving, and it’s clear that Bottega Veneta certainly knows the drill.

You can head over to the Bottega website now for a full rundown of each featured bottega, and learn a little more about some of the globe’s hidden gems. Grazie, BV.