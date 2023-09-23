Your Bottega Veneta Dinner Has Been Served

Happy Bottega Day to all who celebrate. The Milan Fashion Week show people have patiently waited for has arrived: Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2024 by Matthieu Blazy.

A clear evening in Milan saw the Italian house present its SS24 collection, equipped with luxury, leather, and more "I can't believe it's not leather" 'fits. We're eyeing the trench coat, shirt, tie, and jeans combo in particular.

Pom-pom pieces met statement coats on the runway, styled with even more eye-catching pairings like fringe dresses, strong-patterned "knitwear," and delectable new-season accessories.

1 / 18 Highsnobiety

Speaking of accessories, Bottega Veneta's handbags reached gigantic levels for the SS24 season, resulting in XXXL carry-ons realized in the house's signature intreccio and intrecciato concepts, of course.

Bunched proportions gave way to new shapes, all the while striding past tasteful knot details and trickery textures.

And at the end, Blazy took his bow — more like a steady job around the catwalk — in Bottega Veneta's new gleaming Orbit sneakers.