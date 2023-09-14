Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Bradley Cooper Has Dad Mode Fully Activated

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Bradley Cooper’s red carpet ‘fits have been well-documented over the years.

Take the 2019 Golden Globes, for instance, when the actor and his then-wife Irina Shayk slayed in head-to-toe Gucci ensembles. Or when Cooper single-handedly rewrote the rules of opulent suiting by wearing a relaxed linen beige number (with no bow tie) during the press tour of A Star Is Born.

But what is Bradley Cooper’s style like away from the red carpet? Well, we have our answer: full dad mode.

The 48-year-old was spotted in New York on September 13 alongside his daughter, Lea Cooper, wearing a look typical of any experienced father: a cap, boxy tee, pocket-heavy cargo shorts, and a pair of Salomon boots, of course.

The boots, more specifically, were Salomon’s X Ultra 4 MID GORE-TEX Walking Boots, an ultra-protective all-terrain staple for any modern dad.

What’s more, the socks that accompanied them weren’t your basic Hanes tubes (another classic dad go-to), but instead a slightly trendier option courtesy of Berlin’s magazine-cum-fashion-label 032c.

This isn't the first time Cooper has been spotted with dad mode fully activated (remember when he took his daughter for ice cream in head-to-toe GORE-TEX and Nike Air Max?!), although it's certainly his most impressive.

And while you might not need us to tell you that Cooper looks good sporting a classic dad 'fit, we think it’s worth a reminding you that just because he's is a Hollywood A-Lister, he needn’t dress like one 24/7.

In Salomon and cargo shorts, Cooper isn't reinventing the wheel, he's merely just solidifying that dressing peak dad is okay, no matter who you are.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
