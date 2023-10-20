Sign up to never miss a drop
If Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Are Dating, He's Gotta Step up His 'Fits

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Now, I've got nothing against Bradley Cooper's personal style. He dresses with a utilitarian, admirably straightforward bent; he likes hyped sneakers and he likes effortless clothes. Easy enough, let that handsome mug speak for itself.

But if Bradley Cooper's actually dating Gigi Hadid, like all the rumors posit, he's gotta step out his outfit game big time.

Or maybe not: wearing Ellen underwear and Travis Scott Jordan 1s next to a dripped-out Gigi Hadid is actually pretty powerful on Cooper's part. I mean, where do you even get underwear from Ellen Degeneres' TV show? Is it just handed out to all the guests?? And, better yet, why keep it?? Why wear it?!?! Does Bradley Cooper just not have any other underwear?!

The possible couple were seen dashing through a drizzle in New York on October 20, Bradley Cooper in sweats and AJ1, Gigi Hadid in a beanie, trench coat, and technical Salomon sneakers.

If we were breaking their outfits down to broad stereotypes, she'd be, well, an off-duty model and he'd be a freshman rushing to class.

You could say, "Hey, dumb-dumb, they're probably just in a rush and he didn't care about what he was wearing and it was raining so stop overthinking it." And I'd say, well, it's not nice to call someone a name and also it's my job to overthink otherwise pointless things.

Plus, Bradley Cooper's whole thing, stylewise, is a kind of perfect normality. He's clearly clothing-conscious, well-off enough to afford anything he could ever want, and an objectively handsome dude, but he doesn't ever care to dress up.

On his days off, Cooper typically wears a shirt, jeans, and sneakers. For the past several weeks, actually, he's almost exclusively worn trail shoes, which is pure function and very little fashion (though I'd argue that he makes 'em look good by matter of not caring).

So you have to assume that Cooper and Hadid's relationship ain't founded on fashion. Reports suggest they met through Irina Shayk, Cooper's model ex-girlfriend with whom he has a child, which shows a pattern on his part.

Perhaps these famous models simply find it refreshing to date a guy who's, comparably, a fashion outsider. Bradley Cooper's most fashionable moment of late, besides some red carpets, is his star turn for Louis Vuitton watches.

Or call it the Pete Davidson effect: a reasonably attractive and mostly style-agnostic dude hanging out with a woman who's all-fashion all the time.

Now, Pete and Brad — I assume it's cool if I just shorten his name to Brad, we're tight like that — are world's apart, age and reputation-wise, but the point remains.

It wouldn't hurt for Brad to start trying a li'l harder, outfit-wise, though. I mean, even on a good day, Gigi would wipe the floor with him as far as outfits go, but surely a little effort wouldn't be amiss.

Then again, couples that dress nothing alike seem to do pretty well. Just ask the Biebers.

