Bradley Cooper's Dad Style Hits Rager Status

Even dads can rage, and Bradley Cooper is proof. Well, sort of.

During a casual stroll recently, Cooper opted for yet another straightforward fatherly ensemble, including a checkered button-up shirt, regular blue trousers, a grey beanie, and those aviator shades that he wears everywhere (he even wore them to the Met Gala).

Cooper didn't appear to be on dad or romantic duties at the moment (he's rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid, by the way), nonetheless, his simple dad style chronicles continued.

Backgrid

As for his footwear selection, the actor paused his Salomon obsessions and instead sported Air Jordan 1 High sneakers. Specifically, Cooper's shoes appear to be Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 High "Mocha" sneakers. Hence, his new rager status (Scott's fanbase calls themselves ragers, F.Y.I.).

Cooper isn't the only actor-dad who enjoys Scott's Nike shoes. Ben Affleck took quite a liking to the musician's Nike sneakers while promoting his movie Air, where Affleck played Nike co-founder Phil Knight as well as directed the film.

Backgrid

Even in the days after the picture's release, Affleck wasn't quite ready to quit his new sneakerhead status, still sporting the Swoosh's shoes to this day. And in case you're wondering, yes, Scott's pairs remain heavy in Affleck's footwear rotation.

The pipeline from A-list entertainer-slash-dad to Scott x Nike fan should be studied for research purposes. For now, we'll just assume these famous dads like to rage every now and then.