Everything We Know About adidas x Gucci So Far

This article was published on March 22 and updated on May 11

We've called it the collaboration of the year and, even though it's only March, that's not hyperbole (until Balenciaga x adidas challenges Guccididas for its crown). The adidas x Gucci collab is truly one for the ages and, ahead of the collection's June 7, 2022 release date, we're breaking down everything there is to know.

Who is collaborating on adidas x Gucci?

adidas and Gucci, duh.

What is adidas x Gucci?

Collaborative shoes, sneakers, heels, clothing, bags, and accessories.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

When is adidas x Gucci dropping?

The adidas x Gucci collaboration was revealed in late February 2022 as part of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's co-ed "Exquisite Gucci" Fall/Winter 2022 runway show.

In late March, adidas & Gucci revealed the first collaborative hats and confirmed that the collection would see release on June 7, 2022 when they revealed the adidas x Gucci lookbook.

Where is adidas x Gucci releasing?

Gucci's FW22 collection was revealed in Milan but the adidas x Gucci collab will see worldwide distribution via Gucci's website, adidas' CONFIRMED app, select Gucci stores, and dedicated pop-ups akin to the Gucci x The North Face collection.

There won't be a surprise online drop (again, à la TNF x Gucci) though there will be multiple drops throughout the year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Why are adidas & Gucci collaborating?

Why not!?!

Michele, famously inspired by '60s and '70s fashion, was already a keen admirer of retro adidas gear so the link-up only makes sense.

Peep the sporty headbands, jackets, and sweaters that appear throughout his Gucci FW22 runway show. All stuff that could've been made without the adidas co-sign, probably, but including the Three Stripes really legitimizes the look.

adidas x Gucci Shoes, Including Gazelle Sneakers

gucci-adidas-collab-closer-look-release-date-info-shoes-bags (19) Gucci / Cosimo Sereni 1 / 7

Key to the adidas x Gucci collection, the collaborative footwear is as diverse as it is divisive.

Commenters on Instagram were torn between lauding the wonderfully simple Gucci Gazelles (some sporting GG-monogrammed canvas uppers or Gucci's signature red and green stripes) or bemoaning some of the plainer designs (some simply sport tonal velvet).

However, there's much more to the adidas x Gucci footwear collection than a couple customized Gazelles — there's actually even more collaborative stuff coming than was shown on the runway (it's a massive collab).

That's really saying something considering how much actually did hit the runway, like the heeled and platform Gazelles in glistening gold rendered the tennis shoe borderline unrecognizable.

Expect boots and even some more seasonal shapes to emerge as we near the adidas x Gucci launch.

adidas x Gucci Clothing

Getty Images / MIGUEL MEDINA / Gucci 1 / 13

It's safe to say that the consummate Gucci die-hard will be able to wear Guccididas head-to-toe once the collection is available.

Collaborative berets, headbands, aviator-style hats, double-breasted blazers, lacy knitwear, gloves, zippered corsets, Three Striped-track jackets, sweaters, slacks, and dresses are all here and that's just scratching the surface.

Though they weren't on the runway, it's hard not to imagine adidas x Gucci T-shirts, crewneck sweats, and hats — conventional ones, not the double-sided ones that appeared in the FW22 presentation — launching to sate the palates of more casual Gucci consumers less keen on ponying up big bucks for a Three-Striped, peak-lapeled suit.

adidas x Gucci Bags

Gucci / Cosimo Sereni 1 / 2

If you're going to wear adidas x Gucci gloves, might as well grip a Guccididas bag with 'em.

Not a lot of co-branded bags appeared on the runway, surprisingly, though this is likely a similar case to the shoes where there's more stuff than what actually appeared as part of the FW22 show.

But the ones that did make an appearance were nothing if not statement pieces: the few adidas x Gucci bags we saw were graced by unmissable co-branding and adidas Trefoils in brilliant hues.

More casual fare will also be on hand according to the first adidas x Gucci lookbook, including sporty carrying cases and shoulder bags in all-over patterns.