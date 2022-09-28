Dickies is Looking Awfully Brain Dead for FW22

In a year of big anniversaries across the fashion and sneaker industry, Dickies is celebrating one of the biggest, with 2022 marking its 100th year in operation.

Achieving a decade is certainly no small feat, but a century? Very few can boast such an incredible tenure, and Dickies has achieved huge strides at international level throughout.

Rarely has a moment passed that Dickies' workwear expertise has passed from view. While largely thanks to how readily the world's industries have taken the brand uniforms, its readiness to collaborate with its contemporaries in streetwear and menswear have ensured its evolution.

Over the years, it has amassed a line-up that includes fellow VF Corp buddies Supreme, as well as Stüssy, END., Our Legacy, and plenty more of note – this year, as we settle into FW22, it's the turn of Brain Dead to reimagine its staples.

In its juggling of Dickies' most favored product lines, Brain Dead celebrates creativity within fashion. Furthermore, the collection serves as a sequel, providing a followup to the pair's debut collaboration back in 2021.

Front and center, you'll find the Original 874 Work Pants and Eisenhower Jacket remixed with Brain Dead's iconic, wild-and-out graphics, creating statement pieces out of timeless silhouettes.

Brain Dead's Co-Founder and Creative Director Kyle Ng described this repurposing of Dickies' core pieces perfectly, saying: "It's not just product, it's a canvas that cultures in many countries use in a different way. For us, it's the perfect way to communicate our creativity to our fans."

Tying the collection (which is available to shop online now) together is a selection of t-shirts and caps, providing full top-to-bottom looks in time for fall.