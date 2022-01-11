The Wolf of Wall Street Would Love Dickies x END.

As Dickies teams up with END. on the "Stock Market" collection, workwear meets The Wolf of Wall Street is the name of game – Jordan Belfort, grab your double knee pants.

We love a first. A debut. Building the foundations to something that has the potential to become bigger a better, and that is precisely what END. and Dickies have to offer.

For their inaugural collaboration, the duo looks to the "Stock Market" in playful reflection of the ultra-materialism of the 1980s. In essence, if Wolf of Wall Street's wardrobe was set on a collision course with contemporary workwear romanticism, it might look something like this.

The seven-piece collection brings some of Dickies best-selling flagship apparel lines center stage and gives them an unapologetically in-your-face makeover; for 100-dollar bill graphic prints, enquire within.

Dickies' Kanye-certified Eisenhower Jacket and 874 Workpants are a standout for the concise collection, arriving as a matching two-piece pinstripe effect suit that reads "Don't be a Dickies." If one of your grails is a certain suit worn by a certain MMA champion that one time, look no further.

If subtle isn't your cup of tea, the infamous Garage Shirt may well be, thanks to its all over 100-dollar bill print, complete with a black contrasting collar and chest pockets.

Additional lines come in the form of a series of short sleeve T-shirts, emblazoned with graphics that include a written cheque and an old-school keyboard.

Dickies x END. "Stock Market" collection is marked for a January 14 release online via END. Launches.