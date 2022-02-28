Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Brain Dead x Sergio Tacchini? Wimbledon's Whites Could Never

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Brain Dead
Brain Dead x Sergio Tacchini's collaborative collection puts the traditional whites of Wimbledon to shame, creating the vintage tennis uniform that dreams are made of.

If the uniforms you're designing are lacking a chaotic, otherworldly element, calling on Brain Dead is the ultimate cheat code. There's no garment or sneaker that the world-spanning creative collective can't intensify with a dose of mind-bending graphics – see its remixes of Gramicci and ASICS' TRABUCO MAX for reference.

Stylistically, tennis clothing could use an upgrade. It's been looking a little too dry and traditional for a while now, with the late Virgil Abloh's work with Off-White, specifically alongside Serena Williams, giving the sport its biggest on and off-court aesthetic shakeup in recent history.

Much like the reinvention of golfing gear spearheaded by the likes of Manors and NOCTA, Brain Dead's efforts have given new life to Sergio Tacchini's old-school Italian sportswear styling.

Recognized as one of the greatest sportswear manufacturers of the 1980s, the brand's nothing short of legendary in the sport – of course, much of that credit is due to its namesake founder's pro career. Its tracksuits still make plenty of waves today, but none have been quite as exciting as what this Spring/Summer 2022 collab has to offer.

Within the collection, you'll find all of the sporting essentials – short sleeve polo shirts, shorts, tracksuits, headgear, sweatbands, and socks. These aren't your typical vintage Sergio pieces, though.

Heavy on flair and 80s magic, the colorful array gets decked out with checkerboard patterns in mismatched primary colors and emblazoned with a custom co-branded logo. It's as loud as Brain Dead gets and drums up a dream of tennis that is as full of personality as it is speed and finesse.

Though your pro career might not get too far if you commit to sporting this collection at your next competition, the casual sports and style enthusiast would do well to shop the collaboration on March 1 at Sergio Tacchini and Brain Dead's online storefronts.

