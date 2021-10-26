Brain Dead & ASICS’ ”Chaos Slime” Collab Arrives Just in Time for Halloween

Brand: Brain Dead x ASICS

Model: TRABUCO MAX

Release Date: October 12 (initial release), October 30 (wider release)

Price: $160 / €160

Buy: Online via Brain Dead and select retailers, such as Overkill

Editor's Notes: Stepping out of reality is pretty much a specialty of Brain Dead. With each collection and every drop, its signature graphic applications kick open the door to new worlds. With a global collective of graphic designers, creative expression is always on 100.

Naturally, the Kyle Ng-led collective excels when combining its own distinct style with other leading brands – such as the kaiju-inspired Reebok Kinetica II and appreciation of the outdoors alongside Gramicci.

Next in line to dip its toes in the wild world of Brain Dead is ASICS. At the heart of the collaboration is one of ASICS trail running silhouettes, the TRABUCO MAX. Built for traction and comfort, the sneaker features FLYTEFOAM under the heel and GUIDESOLE technology in the toe box –in short, it excels at energy return.

With that out of the way, let's look at what really makes this collaboration special. If you've ever wondered what "Chaos Slime" might look like, you've found your answer.

The sneaker's upper takes on an appearance akin to an extraterrestrial relic, thanks to its dark patterned upper that shimmers green. Deep purple details can be found at the toe and lining, contrasted with texture slime green laces and dark red tiger stripe branding. Besides the unique upper, the biggest visual standout is the tire-like midsole texture and chaotic patterned outsole.

These certainly live up to their name. Pure chaos.

