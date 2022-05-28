Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bricks & Wood’s K-Swiss Collab Recognizes Past, Present, & Future Black Designers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
@bricksandwood / Daniel Derro Rogan
Brand: Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss

Model: Classic LX

Release Date: Available now

Price: $100

Buy: K-Swiss and Bricks & Wood's online store

Editor’s Notes: After shining a spotlight on South Central LA with its New Balance 57/40 collab, Bricks & Wood utilizes its latest partnership to show love to a Cali classic: all-white K-Swiss.

As a woman who remembers her first childhood pair of white K-Swiss, Bricks & Wood's collab gives me all the nostalgic feels, and thus, I can appreciate the LA brand bringing back the timeless sneaker.

The collaborative K-Swiss Classic LX receives a few modern touches by Bricks & Wood, including its new off-white color scheme, suede and leather upper, and an icy translucent outsole.

If details alone didn't let you know, Bricks & Wood's name is all over these sneakers (literally), courtesy of standout branding on the corduroy tongue and frosted bottoms.

New deets aside, Bricks & Wood does allow the K-Swiss Classic LX to be just that, a classic. Heritage design features like its slightly chunky shape, three-piece toe, and five-stripe and shield branding remain untouched and time-honored as ever.

Indeed, Bricks & Wood's spin on the K-Swiss sneakers is impressive, to say the least. But, the partnership is more than just clean kicks; it's a reflection of Black designers, past, current, and soon-come.

At the focal point of this K-Swiss collab is Dazo Anderson, the uncle of Bricks & Wood's founder Kacey Lynch and the first-ever Black footwear designer at K-Swiss.

Anderson's unsung contributions to the brand's arguably most defying era bring attention to other forgotten Black designers, whose works are praised by the community but often overlooked by the industry.

With his Uncle Dazo and the other "hidden gems" of design in mind, Lynch took the opportunity with K-Swiss to launch the "Design Program", which will serve as a kick-off to Bricks & Wood's "For Daily Use" community-based organization.

With some help from experts on K-Swiss' design team, the Design Program initiative will take eight young, aspiring designers through the sneaker design process, giving them foundational tools and early acknowledgment in their design journey.

While we await more details on the promising foundation and its first activation, Lynch dropped Bricks & Wood's "For Daily Use" cozy apparel to hold eager fans off (and, of course, pair with the brand's new K-Swiss Classic LX sneakers).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
