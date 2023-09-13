Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

BTS Won the 2023 VMAs Without Even Attending

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Underestimate the power of BTS and the BTS ARMY at your own risk. The K-Pop supergroup doesn't even have to do anything for its fame to eclipse every aspect of life.

Witness how BTS took over the 2023 MTV VMAs without even stepping foot on the red carpet — who could ever hope to compare?

BTS has been inactive as a group since member J-Hope joined the South Korean army in April 2023 as part of his mandatory military service. However, the solo members have been actively producing their own music and keeping fans swooning with off-duty outfits and stylish surprise appearances.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Singer Jungkook, for instance, both starred in a world-shattering Calvin Klein campaign and released "Seven," a Latto-featuring single that was nominated for a Song of the Summer VMA.

Jungkook was rumored to attend the 2023 VMAs and was reportedly seen flying into New York ahead of the event but the reclusive musician was nowhere to be found.

BTS "leader" RM, meanwhile, was celebrating a birthday. He had just turned 29 on September 11! No time for the VMAs.

BTS didn't actually show up at the 2023 VMAs — in fact, the group rarely, if ever, attend the VMAs, preferring to instead accept their awards virtually by sending pre-taped acceptance speeches.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Still, the BTS impact is clearly felt throughout the VMAs, as it so often is when it comes to music-related award shows in general.

BTS fans won't let anyone forget that fact, either: they spent the entire 2023 VMAs tweeting out a reminder that BTS set the stage for the American K-Pop revolution that followed their explosive world takeover.

BTS dominated Twitter's trending section as a result, a constant reminder of the BTS fanbase's undeniable muscle.

Beyond the fact that there's a dedicated award for K-Pop, the appearance of K-Pop peers like Stray Kids and TXT is thanks in at least some part to the trail blazed by BTS.

BTS has also scored a record number of VMA wins —the group smashed the record for sequential "Group of the Year" wins, winning four in a row from 2018 to 2022.

Note that BTS doesn't hold a record number of overall wins, though: Madonna holds 20 prizes overall, followed by Beyoncé with 16 and Taylor Swift, who picked up her 15th trophy at the 2023 VMAs.

Still, you can't deny the world-conquering force that is BTS. Luxury labels bow down to them — really, companies of all stripes come to BTS begging to kiss the ring.

Surely the VMAs would be no less thrilled to have any of the boys in attendance.

Not this year, though. BTS won the whole shebang without even showing up.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Our Favorite Football Kits of the 2023/24 Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Union LA's 2023 Air Jordan 1s Are Unbe-Weave-Able
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Treat Thine Eyes to Jordan's Fall 2023 Lineup
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Boy band BTS seen posing on stage, including members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin & J-Hope
    BTS Won the 2023 VMAs Without Even Attending
    • Culture
  • Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively seen on a September 12 date in NYC wearing blue tweed & a cowboy shirt
    On Date Night, Ryan Reynolds Wore a Li'l Cowboy Shirt
    • Style
  • anok yai outfit
    Even When Off Duty, Anok Yai's Style Remains On Point
    • Style
  • Tinashe attends the 2023 VMAs wearing a nude, see-through dress & nipple tape
    Tinashe Wore Nothing to the VMAs. That Says a Lot
    • Style
  • gunna outfits 2023
    Gunna's Back & Better Than Ever (His Wardrobe Too)
    • Style
  • Coco Gauff, wearing a red Barilla & New Balance top, celebrates her victory at the 2023 US Open
    Coco Gauff's US Open Victory Is Really a Win for Big Pasta
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023