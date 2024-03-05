When Burberry Says Classics, It Means Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

As if Burberry wasn’t already instantly recognizable and iconic, the storied fashion house is launching a new line called Burberry Classics. The collection, launching March 5 on Burberry's website, is wholly focused on what the label calls “wardrobe foundations” and updated takes on its own house codes.

The line lives up to its name: when Burberry says Classics, it means classics.

Under the watchful eye of creative director Daniel Lee, the Burberry check is cut on a bias and reimagined in an updated sand and lichon color throughout the collection, which includes all the timeless fare you'd expect of the storied British house: T-shirts, hoodies, windbreakers, swimwear, and coordinating top and bottom sets ideal for lounging around at home or heading out for brekkie (as they call breakfast in the UK) in your new Box sneakers.

Burberry’s Equestrian Knight logo also adorns items in the collection, embroidered on sweaters to reiterate the Classics motif. The motif, by the way, is obvious: classic.

In all seriousness, the Burberry Classics collection is intended to be timeless but not stuck in time. It's indicative of how the centuries-old fashion house continues to update itself not only in design but also in how it exists in a fast-moving fashion scene.

Not only are the designs approachable iterations of the stuff that Lee shows on the runway, for instance but items in the Burberry Classics collection are made from at least 70% organic or 50% recycled materials as part of the house’s ReBurberry program.

The program’s main focus is conscious craft at all levels of production, right down to the final packaging your new sweater comes in.

Furthermore, Burberry established refresh and repair services in 2023 to ensure that your Classics last even longer as part of its circular program, providing the basis for wearers to turn their Classics into true classics, wardrobe staples meant to last a lifetime and beyond..