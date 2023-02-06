Welcome to Daniel Lee's Very British Burberry

Daniel Lee’s Burberry is finally here and, as expected, it’s been given a right royal shake up — more specifically, a British shake-up!

Lee has shared his debut campaign as the creative director of the house, ahead of presenting his first collection as the house's creative director at London Fashion Week later this month.

The campaign — which has been captured by Tyrone Lebon (a photographer Lee worked with on several occasions during his time at Bottega Veneta) — is described as Lee's "first creative expression" and has seen him tap a cast of exciting talent, including the likes of Skepta, Shygirl, and Liberty Ross, as well as Chelsea and England footballer Raheem Sterling.

Burberry / Tyrone Lebon 1 / 3

Lee's Burberry has been described as “a modern take on British luxury” and “a new chapter for the brand” by the house itself, which also comes equipped with a new look logo that's a reworked take of the brand’s “Equestrian Knight” motif that was first used at the beginning of the 20th century.

It's worth noting that the clothing featured in the campaign is Burberry heritage product, although the campaign's vision is all Lee.

In truth, Lee's designer's on peak Britishness for Burberry is no major surprise, although it remains to be seen exactly how this approach will translate into his collections. I suppose all we can do for now is sit tight and buckle up, for Burberry's Lee era is finally gathering steam.