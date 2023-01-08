Burberry's Year of the Rabbit Capsule Comes With Floppy Ears Included

Burberry has revealed the for campaign for its Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection and, like any good rabbit-themed capsule, it comes equipped with a myriad of floppy ear-infused gear, of course.

Following similar capsules from the likes of The North Face and Arc’teryx, Burberry’s Year of the Rabbit 2023 collection houses a playful twist.

Burberry / Sky 1 / 2

The epochal Thomas Burberry Monogram (“TB”, to many) has been reimagined with a set of rabbit ears, which adorns womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear, as well as accessories like the signature Lola bag.

Burberry / Sky 1 / 2

The rabbit motif arrives in various stances across the collection, including cartoon-inspired iterations with some positioned back-to-back so that the ears meet to form a heart shape whilst others sit atop the Burberry logo, which is cute AF.

Burberry / Sky 1 / 3

The campaign stars actors Qi Xi, Shi Pengyuan, and sportswoman Zhao Lina, and is captured by video director Zika Liu and photographer Sky, as the trio journey on their individual paths to, as the brand put it, “experience the extraordinary to find confidence, passion and creativity.”

Burberry / Sky 1 / 7

The highlight of the collection is arguably the featured accessories, which span from the aforementioned Lola bag and scarves, to an intarsia-knitted oversized sweater and, of course, rabbit ear baseball caps in white fleece.

TBH, as Lunar collections go, Burberry always delivers and continues to find the perfect balance between paying homage and retaining its brand DNA.