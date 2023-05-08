Sign up to never miss a drop
Burger King’s Insane Spider-Man Burger Is an IRL Pretty Patty

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Burger King's Spider-Verse Whopper? I have one word for you: WILD.

Burger King has teamed up with the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to create promotional eats in honor of the upcoming film. The result? The fast food franchise turned its beloved Whopper into a burger fit for the Spider-Verse — and Bikini Bottom.

The "Spider-Verse" Whopper immediately catches the eye with its bright red bun sprinkled with black sesame seeds, drawing inspiration from the masked friendly, neighborhood Marvel superhero.

The vibrant burger instantly reminded me of Spongebob Squarepants' pretty patties from the "Patty Hype" episode. Let's pray Burger King's doesn't produce the same results as turning red and glow-in-the-dark tongues.

In addition to Swiss cheese, the limited edition burger also comes with the traditional flame-grilled patty and classic Whopper toppings.

The chain is even letting fans customize the Spider-Verse Whopper, providing several combination possibilities "like the infinite number of universes that can be explored in the next installment of the award-winning Spider-Man franchise," as Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America, puts it.

After braving the burger (for those who dare), Burger King will also have a Spider-Verse sundae up for grabs, complete with soft-serve ice cream and black and red chocolate popping candies again inspired by the comic book character.

Don't get me wrong. I appreciate Burger King's creative thinking. I'd be lying if I didn't say its refreshing to see a promo meal outside the typical packaging and toys centered on the film.

But to paraphrase the words of Mr. Randy Jackson, partaking in a red burger is going to be a "no" from me, dawg.

Though, for those curious and daring minds out there, Burger King's Spider-Verse Whopper and sundae will be available at participating restaurants nationwide from May 15 through June 21.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the anticipated sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, is set to hit theaters on June 2. Already, we've seen Nike get into the movie spirit with yet another Air Jordan 1 dedicated to the film. The more normal promo stuff, you know?

