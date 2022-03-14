Byredo Says Bye-Bye to Isamaya Ffrench

Isamaya Ffrench has stepped down as creative director of Byredo makeup.

The makeup artist, musician, and Dazed Beauty director announced the move on Instagram.

"After 3 inspiring years at Byredo, I have decided to step down as creative director," Ffrench wrote. "It has been an absolute pleasure working 360 degrees with the brand, creating everything from campaigns to product development and everything in-between."

Known for her transformative special effects makeup, Ffrench worked closely with Byredo founder Ben Gorham to launch and develop the brand's makeup collection in 2020. The same year, Ffrench joined Burberry as global beauty director.

Byredo makeup quickly filled a gap in the beauty market — one wanting for an edgy, conceptual take on makeup that wasn't all high-gloss and glamour — with its sculptural packaging, directional colors, and subversive advertising campaigns.

Lucia Pica, Chanel's former global creative makeup and color designer, replaces Ffrench. Her first collection for the brand will launch this fall.

The news comes in the wake of several major moves for Byredo including a new mascara campaign starring Arca, a storefront in Japan, and the very preliminary announcement of a skincare line, coming next year.

Pica brings six years of experience at Chanel to her new post at Byredo, a brand still in the midst of fleshing out its makeup line.

"There is such elegance to Byredo," Pica said. "I imagine the Byredo person as someone completely at ease with their emotions. And with color, there has to be a story — poetry, depth. Instilling that sensibility into the makeup feels like the right project for me.”

According to WWD, Pica and Gorham have "innovations for 2023" up their sleeve. If the beauty gods are listening, I'm personally hoping for a Byredo highlighter and blush.