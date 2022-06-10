Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Prepare to Get a Whiff of the Metaverse With RTFKT's Byredo Perfume

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

RTFKT and Byredo may be your ticket to achieving Rihanna-level scents in the metaverse (well, maybe not as impeccable as Rih's aroma, but still good-smelling nonetheless).

After allowing users to match their avatar's fly and turning Nike's most coveted sneakers in NTFs, RTFKT's next major project? Web3 perfume.

And who better to help in launching the Nike-acquired brand's first-ever metaverse fragrance than the smell-goods behemoth Byredo?

After mastering the world of smell through lamps and audio, Byredo — who Puig recently picked in a €1 billion deal — is ready for the metaverse to get a whiff of its approachable unisex scents.

Inspired by video game potion creation, the RTFKT x Byredo "ALPHAMETA" collab ultimately manifests as "wearable auras" for RTFKT's CloneX avatars.

ALPHAMETA smells will be available as limited collectible "elements" for RTFKT's "avatar ecosystem," as the brand calls it. Elements are comprised of 26 ingredients named after emotions varying from "Acuity" to "Naivety."

As requested by RTFKT co-founder Benoit Pagotto, users are encouraged to channel their inner "alchemist" and whip up personalized scented concoctions using the feeling-based ingredients.

Then, Byredo fanatics, you might want to brace yourselves. RTFKT and Byredo plan to translate customized digital scents into IRL Eau de Parfums, dressed in numbered, NFC-tagged bottles and wrapped in exclusive ALPHAMETA packaging.

Now, you may be wondering: okay, when will I be able to smell as good as Rihanna in web3? While RTFKT and Byredo haven't announced ALPHAMETA's inaugural release date, you can expect more launch deets in July.

In the meantime, I'd stay looped in with RTFKT's Twitter, home to all of the brand's drop hints.

