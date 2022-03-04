Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
C.P. Company is Back in the 'Zine Biz With "Arcipelago"

Written by Sam Cole in Culture
C.P. Company
Put down your goggle jacket and get a brew on – C.P. Company is returning to the 'zine business after more than 35 years with the launch of the bi-annual "Arcipelago" magazine.

Four decades ago at the start of the eighties, C.P's founder Massimo Osti decided to dedicate a portion of his finances to promoting his work in a way that wouldn't distract from his experimentation and research at the brand. The result – the C.P. Company Magazine, launched in 1985.

Originally produced as a seasonal edition of 50,000 copies published in three languages (Italian, English, and Japanese), the magazine was met with immediate success despite launching at a time when newsagents were dedicated to newspapers and glossy magazines.

Fast forward to now, and the energy that birthed that first edition has been channeled into the creation of "Arcipelago."

The bi-annual, self-published magazine is a culmination of cultures, landscapes, cityscapes, factories, tensions, and histories presented as a visual journey.

Speaking on the magazine's launch, Lorenzo Osti, C.P. Company President, said: "Arcipelago seems to us to be the most appropriate metaphor for the ecosystem of elements that makes up C.P. Company.

The C.P. Company universe is an archipelago of small, fascinating islands of experimentation, design, and research, but also subcultures, tension points in society, factories, the legacy of 1970s and 80s Bologna, and so on. These islands, like the islands of any archipelago, are in constant dialogue and relationships of exchange."

Issue 1 of the "Arcipelago" magazine launched last week and is available online at C.P., as well as in the brand's flagship stores in Milan, Riccione, Amsterdam, and London.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
