Three's a Charm – C2H4 x MASTERMIND x Alpha Industries

Written by Sam Cole in Style
C2H4
When one brand isn't enough, take three. C2H4, MASTERMIND, and Alpha Industries have teamed up for an essential collection of Fall/Winter 2021 products.

We're always looking to the future, contemplating what might be and what technical marvels await us. What new product colors will Apple release? Will Elon Musk's humanoid robots take over? There's a lot to unpack.

In the world of apparel and sneakers, C2H4 has been crafting a future all of its own, complete with virtual realities, matrixes, and fictional pharmaceutical companies. Heck, its second Vans collaboration was literally titled "The Imagination of Future." So who knows, maybe uniforms of the future will be head-to-toe C2H4.

The brand has seemingly flown a little under the radar as of late, but it's back in a big way, launching a triple-threat team-up alongside MASTERMIND and Alpha Industries.

Everything that you love about each of the brands that have come together is present within the collection. Alpha Industries' iconic bomber jackets make up the foundation of the collaboration, maintaining their original structure. The aesthetic, however, is given the C2H4 color-block treatment. Each black bomber has one sleeve switched out for either grey or purple – a treatment that extends across hoodies, pants, and t-shirts.

The lineup sits somewhere between retro 80s shell suits and dystopian future wear, and I'm totally on board.

What of MASTERMIND? The Japanese imprints globally recognized skull and crossbones motif sit printed at the rear of each garment.

C2H4 x MASTERMIND x Alpha Industries is available online via Alpha Industries.

