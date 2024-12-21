Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Calvin Klein’s NYFW Show Will Be Both a Homecoming & a Debut

Written by Tom Barker in Style

New York Fashion Week, get ready to welcome Calvin Klein back to the calendar. However, it’s not quite Calvin Klein as you remember it, this will be the debut of the brand's new direction.

Calvin Klein has announced that, on February 7, it will return to NYFW with a co-ed collection after a six-year hiatus. Veronica Leoni, an industry veteran hired as the creative director of Calvin Klein Collection in May 2024, is bringing the brand back to New York’s runways. 

The last time Calvin Klein Collection (the high-end line of CK) showed a runway collection during the prestigious American Fashion Week was in September 2018, under the creative direction of Raf Simons. And until Leoni's hiring, the line laid dormant.

After a year of relentless creative director shake-ups, Leoni's CK debut is one of many high-profile first collections penciled in for 2025. 

"Calvin Klein Collection's return to New York Fashion Week marks a moment for New York and the global fashion industry," said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, in a statement.

"The brand has been an integral part of shaping American fashion, pushing boundaries with its bold take on minimalism, and we are excited to have them back on the Official NYFW Schedule and look forward to celebrating the brand’s latest chapter.”

Finalist at the LVMH Prize 2023 with her label Quira, Italian designer Veronica Leoni boasts an impressive CV, working for the likes of Jil Sander, Celine, and The Row (at the latter, she was womenswear and menswear design director).

Calvin Klein, a brand founded by a master of minimalism, headed by a designer who has cut her teeth at leading luxury labels with a penchant for refined design (and has founded one such brand herself)... Leoni is, on paper, a perfect fit for the CK creative director role. However, we’ll have to wait till early next year to see how things play out.

