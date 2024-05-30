Calvin Klein's High-End Line Is Relaunching, And It Might Look Like The Row

Calvin Klein Collection is back from the dead! On Thursday, the label — CK's high-end sister line that has shown at Fashion Week since the '90s — announced its relaunch under the creative direction of Veronica Leoni.

Calvin Klein Collection shuttered in 2019 after then-Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons departed the company. Simons brought a directional, streetwear-inspired look to the brand that was lauded by critics, but didn't perform as well with customers as the company hoped. This reportedly led to internal disagreements and in 2018, Simons and CK parted ways due to their creative differences.

Now, Calvin Klein Collection is ready for a fresh start under Leoni's direction. “We are proud to name Veronica as Creative Director of Collection, the pinnacle expression of the Calvin Klein brand,” Eva Seranno, CK's global brand president, said in a press release.

“I am confident that her purposeful approach to design and work ethic, combined with our shared values, will further enrich our iconic brand and result in a collection that resonates with our consumers around the world.”

Leoni may not be a household name, but she's no newcomer. The Italian designer has previously worked at Jil Sander, Moncler, The Row, and Céline (yes, Phoebe Philo's #oldceline) — some of the most timelessly relevant names in fashion. She is also the founder of her own label, QUIRA, which garnered recognition as an LVMH Prize finalist in 2023.

In her new role at Calvin Klein Collection, Leoni becomes the first woman to helm the brand — a refreshing development, considering recent conversation surrounding the industry's glaring lack of diversity.

Leoni's Calvin Klein debut will hit the runway in 2025, and we'll certainly be tuning in. A veteran of The Row refreshing a heritage brand for its next chapter? That's worth keeping an eye on.