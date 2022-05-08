Camper's Kobarah Sandals Are Weirdly Fab

It's no secret Camper is in a lane of its own with footwear, dropping wild feets like cutout ankle boots with Kiko Kostadinov, cow print chunky boots via its CAMPERLAB imprint, and even GORE-TEX'd sneaker boots. The brand's Kobarah sandals are no different, boasting an appearance that is unusual — yet chic.

While we were bound to our homes in 2020, I constantly scrolled through Instagram and stumbled on unique gems — Camper's Kobarah sandals being a key example.

"These are weird...but cute at the same time" were my exact thoughts on the brand's pink and orange color-blocked sandals.

Being such a unique sandal, I wasn't shocked to find out that the Kobarah was sold out on Camper's webstore — and even harder to find on the after-sale market.

Thankfully, Camper recognized the popularity of its Kobarah sandal and gave the people with they wanted: a yearly restock following the initial 2016 release. And this year's Camper Spring/Summer 2022 collection saw the usual suspects in the mix dripped out in new season-approved hues.

Presented in orange, white, and green for SS22, Camper's Kobarah slingback sandals again displayed its intriguingly unorthodox spiral design — which is inspired by snakes and meant to "wrap around the foot," per Camper — entirely equipped with eco-friendly EVA for comfy support.

New to this year's Kobarah rollout, Camper made the cult sandal unisex and even extended sizing to a US 14.

It's safe to assume that Camper considers its customer reviews, as pre-SS22 drop comments often mentioned narrow sizing and sizing-up recommendations (we love a brand who listens).

What about Camper's Kobarah sandals makes them "it?" Is it the eye-catching color options? Is it the sandals' unique silhouette that makes you want to call them "groovy?" Is the fact they're your closest chance to being in Barbie's shoes (come on, they look like her squishy kicks)?

I'm going to with all of the above. And I don't know about you guys, but Camper's Kobarah sandals sound like a summer full of quirky fun, and I'm here for it.

For my other quirky cats and kittens out there, you can score your Kobarah's on Camper's online store in white and orange, while Farfetch and Nordstrom carry the green colorway.